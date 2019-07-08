Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Stake Maintained by Stralem & Co Inc; Capstone Investment Advisors Cut Stake in Dish Network (Put) (DISH) by $1.32 Million as Stock Value Rose

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 77,395 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97 million, up from 71,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $89.66. About 1.74 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (Put) (DISH) by 66.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc sold 42,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 21,700 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $688,000, down from 64,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Dish Network Corp (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $39.84. About 1.51M shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 08/05/2018 – DISH NETWORK CORP – CO SEEING MARGIN AND ARPU EXPANSION ON SLING AND EXPECTS THAT TO CONTINUE- CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – DISH Network 1Q EPS 70c; 10/04/2018 – DISH Alliance Group strengthens ISPs with broadband sales support, video offerings; 08/05/2018 – DISH: SLING TV ADDED 91K USERS FOR TOTAL OF 2.3M UP FROM 1.7; 26/03/2018 – Dish Backs U.S. Case Against AT&T, Claims Threat to Sling TV; 08/05/2018 – Dish Reports More Sling, Less TV Subscribers — Earnings Review; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS – LIVE DIGITAL BROADCAST NETWORK TO RECEIVE OVER 200 ADDITIONAL THEATERS OVER NEXT 12-18 MONTHS THROUGH EXTENDED DISH NETWORK AGREEMENT; 09/05/2018 – Dish Network Profit Boosted By New Accounting Rules

Stralem & Co Inc, which manages about $2.29 billion and $218.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dowdupont Inc Com by 12,630 shares to 124,020 shares, valued at $6.61 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Com Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,585 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,955 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39M for 15.32 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 8 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.29 million activity. The insider Ortolf Tom A bought $348,700.

Capstone Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $16.83B and $10.90 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pioneer Nat Res Co (Put) (NYSE:PXD) by 27,100 shares to 34,500 shares, valued at $5.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Danaher Corporation (Put) (NYSE:DHR) by 54,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (Call) (NYSE:XOM).