Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Shareholder Stralem & Co Has Boosted Stake; Richard C Young & Company Holding in Harris Del (HRS) Has Trimmed as Market Value Were Volatile

Stralem & Co Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stralem & Co Inc bought 6,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 77,395 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.97M, up from 71,345 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stralem & Co Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 2.06M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization

Richard C Young & Company decreased its stake in Harris Corp Del (HRS) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Richard C Young & Company sold 2,445 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 82,674 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.20M, down from 85,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Richard C Young & Company who had been investing in Harris Corp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $41.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $189.13. About 4.78M shares traded or 233.10% up from the average. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) has 0.00% since August 18, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical HRS News: 03/04/2018 – Seattle P-I: YouTube shooting: Apple’s Tim Cook, politicians like Trump, Harris, and Feinstein react; 27/04/2018 – Sallie B. Bailey Appointed to Harris Corporation Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 11/04/2018 – DoD: Pacom’s Harris Passes `Old Goat’ Award to Southcom’s Tidd; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corporation Elects Alan N. Harris to its Board of Directors; 29/03/2018 – MIG REAL ESTATE BUYS TRAILS AT HARRIS APARTMENTS IN MESA, AZ; 10/05/2018 – Harris Corporation Awarded Rs 944 Crore ($141 Million) Contract to Modernize lndia’s Air Traffic Management Communications Infrastructure; 06/03/2018 – UGI Corp Elects Alan N. Harris to Its Bd of Directors; 23/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Named ‘Real Estate Agency Brand of The Year’ In 2018 Harris Poll Equitrend® Study; 22/03/2018 – Harris Corp Awarded $161M F/A-18 Electronic Warfare System Contract

More notable recent L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Harris Corporation’s (NYSE:HRS) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Harris, L3 complete merger deal – Washington Business Journal” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:HRS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Elbit Systems To Buy Harris Night Vision For $350M – Benzinga” published on April 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Harris Corporation (NYSE:HRS): Poised For Long Term Success? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

