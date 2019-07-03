Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Position Upped by Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management; As Apple (AAPL) Stock Value Rose, Holder Nadler Financial Group Has Cut Its Holding

Nadler Financial Group Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nadler Financial Group Inc sold 2,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 46,745 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.88M, down from 48,986 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $932.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $202.73. About 16.94M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – AustinBizJournal: EXCLUSIVE: Robinson Ranch – nearly 7K acres near Apple campus – could open up for development; 31/05/2018 – Telegram says Apple has prevented it from updating since April; 23/04/2018 – EU: Data Access Would Allow Apple to Directly Target Competitors’ Customers; 27/03/2018 – APPLE VP GREG JOSWIAK DISCUSSING UPDATES TO IPAD; 16/04/2018 – Apple’s Not-Hot HomePod Sounds a Familiar Tune: Fully Charged; 13/03/2018 – Apple typically announces new versions of iOS and macOS; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SECOND QUARTER EARNINGS CALL ENDS; 10/04/2018 – Gender Pay Scorecard: Failing Grades For Facebook, Goldman Sachs And Walmart; Top Marks For Apple, Nike And Wells Fargo; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 128.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 5,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $89.14. About 1.97 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S OCONEE 1 REACTOR UP TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company reported 1,697 shares. Benin Management holds 0.09% or 2,246 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Axa has 0.08% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 215,050 shares. Comerica State Bank invested in 0.15% or 200,502 shares. Lord Abbett Limited Co has invested 0.51% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Rech Glob Invsts has 3.18M shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Atlas Browninc has 0.58% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Planning Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 2,224 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Osborne Prtn Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Inv Counsel Incorporated has invested 0.32% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 3,058 are owned by Walter & Keenan Fin Consulting Mi Adv. Camarda Advsrs Limited holds 0.4% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,337 shares. Intrust Retail Bank Na holds 0.11% or 4,949 shares. The California-based Gemmer Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Blackrock has invested 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Barclays 3 (IEI) by 6,340 shares to 6,430 shares, valued at $792,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 4,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,425 shares, and cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability invested 4.47% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dock Street Asset Mngmt reported 189,403 shares or 12.29% of all its holdings. 25,961 are held by Gardner Lewis Asset Lp. Highland Cap Ltd reported 2.22% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alesco Advsrs Ltd Co owns 5,372 shares. Harvest Mgmt Lc reported 3,300 shares. Thomas J Herzfeld Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tokio Marine Asset Management Limited stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Citadel Ltd reported 626,158 shares. Thomas Story And Son Limited Co accumulated 2.34% or 23,410 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.47% or 113,322 shares in its portfolio. Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us has 0.53% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 261,835 shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Inc Ks owns 198,907 shares. Hardman Johnston Glob Advisors invested 1.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owns 16.47 million shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $2.12 EPS, down 9.40% or $0.22 from last year’s $2.34 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $9.75 billion for 23.91 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.46 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.82% negative EPS growth.

Nadler Financial Group Inc, which manages about $498.99 million and $313.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 1.77M shares to 1.83 million shares, valued at $22.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.