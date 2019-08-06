Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Holder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Raised Holding; Wabtec (WAB) Stock Rose While Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Has Cut Stake

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 128.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10 million, up from 5,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.17B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $88.14. About 1.41M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK); 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay

Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa decreased its stake in Wabtec Corp (WAB) by 42.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa sold 6,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.42% . The institutional investor held 8,286 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $611,000, down from 14,507 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Security National Bank Of Sioux City Iowa who had been investing in Wabtec Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $72.46. About 653,855 shares traded. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 20/05/2018 – IBT: Exclusive: GE Nears Deal To Merge Transportation Unit With Wabtec; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – AS PART OF DEAL, GE TO ALSO COMPLETE SPIN-OFF OR SPLIT-OFF OF PORTION OF GE TRANSPORTATION TO GE SHAREHOLDERS; 14/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Trump’s ZTE U-turn; Xerox-Fujifilm; 21/05/2018 – Wabtec Say Transaction Is Valued at Approximately $11.1 Billion; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – DEAL TO GENERATE ANNUAL RUN-RATE SYNERGIES OF $250 MILLION; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC OUTLOOK NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 21/05/2018 – GE to merge transportation unit with Wabtec in $11.1 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS RATINGS OF WABTEC, WITH SR UNSECURED AT Baa3, O; 03/04/2018 – U.S. JUSTICE DEPARTMENT SAYS IT REQUIRES KNORR AND WABTEC TO TERMINATE UNLAWFUL AGREEMENTS NOT TO COMPETE FOR EMPLOYEES; 22/05/2018 – Wabtec (WAB) Wabtec and GE Transportation to Merge (Transcript)

More notable recent Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Second Quarter Headwinds Temper Expectations For Rail – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wabtec: Best Of Two Trades – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Wabtec Announces Second Quarter Earnings Release Date – Business Wire” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Westinghouse Air Brake’s Q2 Earnings Outlook – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. NEUPAVER ALBERT J bought $652,600 worth of stock. KASSLING WILLIAM E had bought 8,000 shares worth $503,520 on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings. 287 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 287.29 million shares or 199.78% more from 95.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Group Inc reported 37,047 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Benjamin F Edwards invested in 0.01% or 1,168 shares. 43,802 are owned by Nomura Inc. First Hawaiian Natl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) for 737 shares. 1 were reported by Payden And Rygel. Moreover, Cls Limited Liability has 0% invested in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability has 17,029 shares. Timber Creek Capital Mgmt Limited Company stated it has 27 shares or 0% of all its holdings. General Com reported 95.62% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Marathon Trading Inv Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 4,928 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cleararc reported 3,365 shares. Trust Department Mb Bancorporation N A reported 11 shares. Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB). Highlander Capital Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 473 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma invested 0% in Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” on May 06, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Is Duke Energy a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Retire Rich: 3 High-Yield Dividend Stocks You Can Set and Forget – Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 30, 2019.