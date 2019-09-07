Duke Energy New Com New (DUK) Holder Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management Has Lifted Holding by $613,210 as Stock Price Declined; Hcp Reit (HCP) Holder Zevin Asset Management Trimmed Position

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New Com New (DUK) by 128.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management bought 6,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 12,245 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, up from 5,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 2.51M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hcp Inc. Reit (HCP) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 16,225 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.68% . The institutional investor held 111,171 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48M, down from 127,396 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hcp Inc. Reit for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.58. About 2.11M shares traded. HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) has risen 25.31% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.31% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 05/04/2018 – Health Law [Reg]: Real Estate Rumors: HCP, Puma, Related; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 Adjusted FFO $1.77-$1.83/Share; 02/05/2018 – HCP Appoints Lydia Kennard and Kent Griffin to Its Bd of Directors; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment for $112M; 15/03/2018 – HCP Closes on the Sale of Its Tandem Mezzanine Loan Investment; 05/03/2018 – HCP INC – TRANSITIONS WILL BEGIN IN MARCH 2018 AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED BY SEPTEMBER 2018; 05/03/2018 HCP and Atria Senior Living Announce Agreement to Transition Management of 24 Senior Housing Communities to Atria; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 02/05/2018 – HCP NAMES LYDIA KENNARD & KENT GRIFFIN TO BOARD

Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management, which manages about $332.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr Var Rate Pfd by 127,045 shares to 36,300 shares, valued at $892,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Core S&P Small Cap Etf (IJR) by 5,056 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,861 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Cl A (BRKA).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0.04% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). New York State Common Retirement Fund has 0.17% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). New England Private Wealth Advsr Lc accumulated 9,123 shares or 0.21% of the stock. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 181,912 shares. Citizens Northern Corp reported 8,168 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs holds 0.21% or 9,333 shares in its portfolio. Aviance Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 90,209 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. 81,271 are owned by Paloma Prtnrs Management Communications. 1,625 are held by Vestor Capital Ltd Llc. Glenview Bancorporation Trust Dept invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Pacific Investment Management invested in 0.05% or 2,524 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt invested in 42,503 shares or 0.07% of the stock. First Financial In holds 0.71% or 10,581 shares. Montag A & Associates has 23,996 shares. Ashfield Capital Partners Limited owns 14,939 shares.

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.43 EPS, down 2.27% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.44 per share. HCP’s profit will be $207.35 million for 20.69 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “HCP, Inc. is a Way to Play Real Estate and Healthcare – Investorplace.com” on August 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “HCP Inc. Offers Expensive But Long-Term Investment Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Update: HCP (NYSE:HCP) Stock Gained 34% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Could HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) Have The Makings Of Another Dividend Aristocrat? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold HCP shares while 137 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 182 raised stakes. 438.78 million shares or 0.89% more from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 56,931 are held by Pennsylvania. Lasalle Invest Mngmt Secs Ltd Co reported 0.18% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Moreover, Duff Phelps Management has 1.23% invested in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) for 2.61M shares. Northern Trust Corp stated it has 8.54 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Heitman Real Estate Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.32M shares. Victory Mngmt has 138,708 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 734,344 shares. 13,059 are held by Bank Of Hawaii. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 14,940 shares. Arizona State Retirement System accumulated 286,460 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). Trillium Asset Limited Co holds 0.53% or 335,702 shares. Franklin Res owns 633,652 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Wellington Management Gp Llp reported 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP). The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fin Grp has invested 0.01% in HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP).