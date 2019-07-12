Duke Energy New (Call) (DUK) Holder Regal Investment Advisors Has Trimmed Its Position as Stock Price Declined; Wasatch Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding in Ensign Group (ENSG) by $4.96 Million

Wasatch Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 2.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wasatch Advisors Inc sold 97,164 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.01% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.77M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.96 million, down from 3.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $57.85. About 159,796 shares traded. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 70.14% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Ensign Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ENSG); 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 20/03/2018 The Ensign Group Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.045 Per Share; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy Declares Second-Quarter Dividend of C$0.12; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 02/05/2018 – Ensign Group 1Q Net $23.3M; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 03/04/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS AZ SKILLED NURSING FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – NHI Purchases Two Skilled Nursing Facilities for Ensign Portfolio

Regal Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (Call) (DUK) by 99.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regal Investment Advisors Llc sold 46,732 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 400 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36,000, down from 47,132 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regal Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $89.45. About 2.33 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future

Analysts await The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, up 21.95% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.41 per share. ENSG’s profit will be $26.51M for 28.93 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by The Ensign Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.96% negative EPS growth.

Wasatch Advisors Inc, which manages about $19.28 billion and $9.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Storage Affiliates by 50,085 shares to 452,343 shares, valued at $12.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 65,505 shares in the quarter, for a total of 649,955 shares, and has risen its stake in Summit Hotel Pptys Inc (NYSE:INN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential accumulated 268,479 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Inv Mngmt Ltd Com has 0.03% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 20,186 shares. 4,951 are owned by Usa Finance Portformulas Corp. Utd Services Automobile Association accumulated 116,917 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.01% stake. Parametric Portfolio Associates Ltd Com accumulated 0.01% or 335,712 shares. Fifth Third Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Macquarie Ltd accumulated 1,005 shares. 76,236 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Company reported 75 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 19,950 are held by Stone Ridge Asset Lc. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% stake. Qs Invsts Limited Company holds 0.05% or 94,249 shares. 15,908 were accumulated by Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt holds 7,164 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $913,036 activity.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $733.85M for 22.14 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Regal Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $657.66M and $491.90M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alps Etf Tr (AMLP) by 33,822 shares to 52,339 shares, valued at $525,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 6,754 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,518 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuwave Mgmt Ltd Liability Company holds 0.14% or 1,320 shares in its portfolio. Da Davidson Communications invested 0.15% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc invested in 0.04% or 11,748 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.25% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1.08 million shares. Iowa Bancorporation has invested 1.65% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bell Bankshares owns 0.82% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 33,797 shares. Hamel Associate, a New Jersey-based fund reported 8,430 shares. Estabrook Capital Mngmt accumulated 79,339 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Com has invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Inv Mgmt Of Virginia Lc has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Viking Fund Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 46,000 shares. 999,540 are held by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement. Dupont Capital Mngmt Corporation holds 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 37,507 shares. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.19% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1.30 million shares. Fiera Capital has 0% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 10,113 shares.