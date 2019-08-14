Duke Energy (DUK) to pay $0.95 on Sep 16, 2019; Hahn Capital Management Has Boosted Its Sei Investments (WAB) Stake

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased Sei Investments (WAB) stake by 0.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Hahn Capital Management Llc acquired 1,072 shares as Sei Investments (WAB)’s stock rose 3.42%. The Hahn Capital Management Llc holds 201,451 shares with $14.85 billion value, up from 200,379 last quarter. Sei Investments now has $10.92 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $67.08. About 4.06M shares traded or 101.30% up from the average. Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has declined 28.67% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WAB News: 16/04/2018 – Knorr and WABTEC Employees File Antitrust Lawsuit to Recover Damages Stemming From Employers’ “No-Poach” Conspiracy; 03/04/2018 – DOJ Says Knorr, Wabtec Settlement Will Restore Competition for Employees in U.S. rail industry; 21/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ratings Of Wabtec, With Senior Unsecured At Baa3, On Announced Merger With Ge Transportation; Outlook Negative; 03/04/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Justice Department Requires Knorr and Wabtec to Terminate Unlawful Agreements Not to Compete for Employees; 20/04/2018 – GE exploring merging transport business with Wabtec; 24/04/2018 – Wabtec Reports 1Q EPS Of 92 Cents, Affirms Full-Year Guidance; 21/05/2018 – WABTEC – GE TO DESIGNATE FOR NOMINATION THREE INDEPENDENT BOARD MEMBERS TO COMBINED CO FOLLOWING DEAL CLOSE; 20/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-GENERAL ELECTRIC CO NEARS DEAL TO MERGE TRANSPORTATION UNIT WITH WABTEC CORP; 20/05/2018 – CNBC International: GE nears $20 billion deal to merge transportation unit with Wabtec, sources tell Reuters; 21/05/2018 – GE to Merge Locomotive Unit With Wabtec in $11.1 Billion Deal

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) is expected to pay $0.95 on Sep 16, 2019. (NYSE:DUK) shareholders before Aug 15, 2019 will receive the $0.95 dividend. Duke Energy Corp’s current price of $89.82 translates into 1.05% yield. Duke Energy Corp’s dividend has Aug 16, 2019 as record date. Jul 8, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $89.82. About 2.36 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps advance site readiness projects in six Indiana counties; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $65.44 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. It has a 19.87 P/E ratio. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Among 5 analysts covering Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy Corp has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $90.20’s average target is 0.42% above currents $89.82 stock price. Duke Energy Corp had 12 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Hold” rating and $91 target in Wednesday, March 13 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 15 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, June 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Tuesday, June 18. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $9400 target. Bank of America maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Thursday, August 8. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $9200 target. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, July 30 by Citigroup.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Duke Energy Corporation shares while 332 reduced holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 4.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.61, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold WAB shares while 78 reduced holdings.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.19 billion activity. DeNinno David L also bought $193,530 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) shares. NEUPAVER ALBERT J also bought $652,600 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) on Tuesday, May 21. $1.19B worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) was sold by GENERAL ELECTRIC CO on Friday, August 9. On Thursday, May 23 KASSLING WILLIAM E bought $503,520 worth of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) or 8,000 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Westinghouse Air Brake (NYSE:WAB), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Westinghouse Air Brake has $93 highest and $8000 lowest target. $86’s average target is 28.21% above currents $67.08 stock price. Westinghouse Air Brake had 10 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, February 27. Buckingham Research downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $8100 target in Monday, June 24 report. Goldman Sachs upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 8 report. The stock of Wabtec Corporation (NYSE:WAB) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by Buckingham Research. As per Wednesday, July 31, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Stephens.

