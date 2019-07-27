Duke Energy (DUK) Shareholder Van Eck Associates Lowered Its Holding by $831,260 as Stock Price Declined; Aspiriant Has Trimmed Enbridge (ENB) Position as Stock Rose

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 9,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,412 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, down from 79,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 2.42M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy declares quarterly dividend payment to shareholders

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc (ENB) by 34.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 9,397 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,641 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $641,000, down from 27,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Enbridge Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.6. About 3.32 million shares traded or 5.54% up from the average. Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) has risen 10.29% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.86% the S&P500. Some Historical ENB News: 17/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE: SIMPLIFICATION OF CORPORATE STRUCTURE W/ PROPOSALS TO; 05/04/2018 – Kevin Orland: Enbridge is seeking to cut its stake in a German offshore wind project, sources say via @markets by @ahirtens; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss/Shr C$1.06; 03/04/2018 – ENBRIDGE ASSETS COULD FETCH MORE THAN C$2B IN POTENTIAL SALE; 18/05/2018 – Enbridge Energy Partners Acknowledges Enbridge Inc. Offer and Establishes a Special Committee; 17/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Enbridge Rtgs Not Afctd By Corp. Simplification; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE INC – ENBRIDGE AND ITS AFFILIATES WILL CONTINUE TO MANAGE, OPERATE AND PROVIDE ADMINISTRATIVE SERVICES FOR THE RENEWABLE POWER ASSETS; 10/05/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund 1Q Loss C$184M; 10/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE STARTS FIRST-QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 17/05/2018 – Fitch: Enbridge Inc. Family Ratings Unaffected By Buy-In Proposals

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 17,290 shares to 261,480 shares, valued at $8.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 82,271 shares in the quarter, for a total of 794,197 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Analysts await Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 37.10% or $0.23 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ENB’s profit will be $790.49M for 21.54 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual earnings per share reported by Enbridge Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.07% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33M for 21.51 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evercore Wealth Llc reported 0.08% stake. Moreover, Godsey & Gibb Associates has 2.22% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 162,667 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 4,207 shares. Motco has 0.03% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 9,716 were accumulated by Doheny Asset Ca. Manchester Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Johnson Group holds 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 8,456 shares. Wade G W & has invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Tower Limited Co (Trc) holds 11,937 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Guardian Limited Partnership owns 104,112 shares for 1.24% of their portfolio. Bailard has 0.03% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Baldwin Brothers Incorporated Ma has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Gradient Invs Limited Liability Company stated it has 6,986 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Madison Holdg Incorporated holds 5,957 shares. Benin Mngmt holds 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 2,246 shares.