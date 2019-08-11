Duke Energy (DUK) Shareholder Private Asset Management Has Decreased Its Holding; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Declined, Wedbush Securities Has Lifted Holding

Wedbush Securities Inc increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 9.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wedbush Securities Inc bought 7,934 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 88,988 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.80 million, up from 81,054 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $224.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $52.43. About 17.43 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 19/03/2018 – CED Magazine: Verizon Tests Cisco Open-Source Networking Technology; 26/04/2018 – Learn to Secure Network Equipment against Attacks and Malware at May 16 TCG Webcast with Cisco Systems, Inc., Huawei and; 06/04/2018 – CSCO: Cybercrime attacks on the country’s infrastructure; Qom News Healthy cyberattack attacks are taking place using the vulnerability of Cisco routers around the world and the Internet infrastructure in Iran that has used these routers; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 19/04/2018 – Cisco ACI Is Data Center Solution of Choice for Service Providers Worldwide; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Capital Appreciation Adds Salesforce, Exits Cisco; 12/05/2018 – Arista Takes Aim at a Key Cisco Business — Barron’s; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 24/04/2018 – Orange Expands Its Open Transit Internet Network with Cisco Network Convergence System; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Presenting at Nasdaq Investor Conference Jun 12

Private Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 13.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Asset Management Inc analyzed 3,900 shares as the company's stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 24,126 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.17M, down from 28,026 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $65.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $89.75. About 2.27M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Miller Howard Invests Incorporated has invested 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Girard Partners Limited invested in 5,698 shares. Rothschild Corp Il holds 0.37% or 35,274 shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). First Natl Trust invested 0.2% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Envestnet Asset Management invested in 653,257 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Co Limited has 0.39% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 51,149 shares. Fmr Ltd reported 6.16M shares stake. Citizens And Northern Corporation has 0.41% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). The Alabama-based First Bank has invested 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Blb&B Advsr Ltd holds 0.51% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 48,097 shares. The California-based Covington Cap has invested 0.06% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Ameriprise Fincl Inc stated it has 1.09M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Private Advisor Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 191,368 were accumulated by Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt.

Private Asset Management Inc, which manages about $561.67M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pacwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) by 17,671 shares to 144,405 shares, valued at $5.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 3,377 shares in the quarter, for a total of 82,420 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Wedbush Securities Inc, which manages about $930.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 18,615 shares to 32,272 shares, valued at $2.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Trust Dow Jones (FDN) by 2,839 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,804 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp (NYSE:CCI).

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.