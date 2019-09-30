Duke Energy (DUK) Shareholder Phocas Financial Has Raised Stake by $52.94 Billion; Montgomery Investment Management Maintains Position in United Rentals (URI)

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 97783260.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 6.62 billion shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 6.62B shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $58.39 billion, up from 6,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $95.69. About 947,308 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy Sets Targets on Carbon Dioxide, Plans Renewables Investments; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Closing of Common Stk Offering With a Forward Component

Montgomery Investment Management Inc increased its stake in United Rentals Inc (URI) by 12.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montgomery Investment Management Inc bought 4,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.72% . The institutional investor held 40,565 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.38M, up from 36,035 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc who had been investing in United Rentals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $125.29. About 747,678 shares traded. United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has declined 12.99% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500. Some Historical URI News: 07/05/2018 – United Rentals Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals Backs FY Rev $7.3B-$7.6B; 03/04/2018 – GREENLIGHT EXITED SHORT BETS ON UNITED RENTALS, HEXAGON: RTRS; 12/04/2018 – Buy United Rentals over Caterpillar as US-China trade disputes loom: @JimCramer; 03/04/2018 – EINHORN SAYS THAT HIS PORTFOLIO “SHOULD PERFORM WELL OVER TIME” DESPITE RECENT LOSSES-LETTER; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS 1Q ADJ EPS $2.87, EST. $2.47; 18/04/2018 – UNITED RENTALS INC – QTRLY TIME UTILIZATION DECREASED 80 BASIS POINTS YEAR-OVER-YEAR TO 65.2%; 08/03/2018 – United Rentals: Michael Kneeland to Continue as CEO; 02/05/2018 – Achaogen Announces FDA Advisory Committee Voted Unanimously in Favor of Plazomicin for Treatment of Adults with Complicated Uri; 18/04/2018 – United Rentals: 1Q Rental Revenue Up 25.1% Vs. Year Ago

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $59000.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Timken Steel (NYSE:TMST) by 30,911 shares to 290,117 shares, valued at $235.87 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unisys Corporation (NYSE:UIS) by 67,057 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 634,655 shares, and cut its stake in Mks Instrument Inc (NASDAQ:MKSI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset invested in 228,539 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 9,042 shares. Sigma Planning has 30,876 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Luminus Mgmt Llc owns 154,300 shares. Sei Investments Communications reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bahl & Gaynor owns 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 30,502 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares stated it has 104,653 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 51,881 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.07% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bank reported 306,632 shares stake. 32,354 were reported by Lynch & Associate In. Park Natl Oh invested in 41,810 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Martingale Asset Management LP holds 23,635 shares. Boltwood Cap owns 4,695 shares. Stevens Cap Management Limited Partnership reported 30,491 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 62 investors sold URI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 63.72 million shares or 0.01% less from 63.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Legal & General Grp Inc Public Ltd Company holds 481,904 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada has 0.01% invested in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 188,834 shares. Shine Inv Advisory Services invested in 0% or 34 shares. Private Trust Co Na stated it has 0.05% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Lonestar Management Limited Liability has invested 3.26% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Creative Planning holds 0% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) or 8,293 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company invested in 0.02% or 23,669 shares. Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Corp reported 35 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0.03% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 440,000 shares. First Trust Advsr Lp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Susquehanna Llp stated it has 119,645 shares. Umb Fincl Bank N A Mo has invested 0.11% in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI). Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 825,816 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Westport Asset Inc holds 0.73% of its portfolio in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) for 8,000 shares.

