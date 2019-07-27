Duke Energy (DUK) Shareholder Iberiabank Upped Its Holding by $2.27 Million as Market Valuation Declined; 3M Co (MMM) Market Value Declined While Conning Has Lowered Its Holding by $423,936

Iberiabank Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 28.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iberiabank Corp bought 25,471 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 113,756 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.24M, up from 88,285 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iberiabank Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 2.42M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS; 29/05/2018 – NCUC approves Piedmont Natural Gas request to decrease rates for the fourth time in 2018; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project

Conning Inc decreased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 1.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Conning Inc sold 2,048 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 189,025 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.28M, down from 191,073 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Conning Inc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.00 million shares traded or 17.60% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – UPDATED ITS 2018 ORGANIC LOCAL-CURRENCY SALES GROWTH GUIDANCE TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 3 TO 4 PERCENT, VERSUS A PRIOR RANGE OF 3 TO 5 PERCENT; 12/04/2018 – 3M to Support United Nations Road Safety Initiative; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 26/04/2018 – RadioResource: Harris XL Radios Integrated with 3M Scott SCBA Equipment; 05/03/2018 – 3M appoints Michael Roman CEO; Inge Thulin will become chairman of board; 22/03/2018 – Global Low Temperature Sterilization Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 Featuring Johnson & Johnson, 3M, Getinge and Steris – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 08/05/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.36/SHR; 09/05/2018 – 3M CO – STOCKHOLDERS DID NOT APPROVE STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS FOR CEO COMPENSATION – SEC FILING; 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%

Iberiabank Corp, which manages about $861.98 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 13,524 shares to 14,429 shares, valued at $1.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 5,164 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,901 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Etf.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Adirondack Co has invested 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). The New York-based Metropolitan Life Company New York has invested 0.45% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Azimuth Capital Mngmt reported 74,362 shares stake. Franklin Street Advsr Incorporated Nc invested in 13,276 shares or 0.17% of the stock. 59,449 were reported by Boyer & Corporon Wealth Mgmt Ltd Company. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Inc Oh has 72,684 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Westpac Bk Corp holds 0% or 123,817 shares. Washington Tru reported 0.06% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.38% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cubic Asset Mngmt holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2,434 shares. Sterling Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.15% or 170,987 shares. Hengehold Capital Management Ltd Com accumulated 0.07% or 3,168 shares. Greenwood Cap Assoc Limited Liability invested 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Limited invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cincinnati Insur Communication stated it has 523,600 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag has 0.27% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 2.18M shares. Andra Ap reported 14,000 shares. 35,603 were accumulated by Mastrapasqua Asset. South Dakota Investment Council, a South Dakota-based fund reported 21,000 shares. First Bancshares has 11,157 shares for 0.36% of their portfolio. Jcic Asset Mgmt accumulated 157 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.04% or 116,333 shares in its portfolio. Panagora Asset Management owns 11,657 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Blume Mgmt Inc reported 1,092 shares. Inspirion Wealth Advsrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.35% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Huntington Bankshares reported 0.57% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Sns Grp reported 30,712 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Co stated it has 353,134 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Fcg Limited Liability Company owns 3,894 shares. Flossbach Von Storch Ag reported 567,048 shares.

Conning Inc, which manages about $80.03 billion and $3.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 13,439 shares to 306,800 shares, valued at $42.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 10 selling transactions for $17.27 million activity. Vale Michael G. had sold 8,906 shares worth $1.77M. Lindekugel Jon T had sold 5,940 shares worth $1.19 million. Keel Paul A sold 9,410 shares worth $1.87M. Vrohidis Ippocratis sold $1.63M worth of stock. $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Gangestad Nicholas C on Thursday, February 7. Shares for $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.

