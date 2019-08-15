Duke Energy (DUK) Shareholder Cypress Capital Group Lifted Its Holding by $1.62 Million; Xylem (XYL) Shareholder Water Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.28 Million

Water Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Xylem Inc (XYL) by 45.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Asset Management Llc sold 28,890 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The hedge fund held 34,428 shares of the fluid controls company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.72M, down from 63,318 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xylem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $74.65. About 346,577 shares traded. Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) has risen 14.65% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.65% the S&P500. Some Historical XYL News: 22/03/2018 – Xylem calls for improved water resource data collection and sharing on World Water Day 2018; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.82 TO $2.97, EST. $2.92; 17/04/2018 – Xylem recognized as Water Technology Company of the Year at Global Water Awards; 01/05/2018 – Xylem 1Q Adj EPS 51c; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Rev $5.1B-$5.2B; 01/05/2018 – Xylem Sees FY Adj EPS $2.82-Adj EPS $2.97; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q ADJ EPS 51C, EST. 51C; 01/05/2018 – XYLEM 1Q REV. $1.2B, EST. $1.19B; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES XYLEM OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 25/04/2018 – Xylem Brings Together Leading Water Industry Experts to Discuss Modernizing Water Infrastructure at May 17th Summit

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 197.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 18,026 shares as the company's stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 27,144 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.44M, up from 9,118 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.69 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $88.79. About 1.32 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 10/05/2018 – DUKE'S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy's new Climate Report details the company's ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – FINANCIAL TERMS OF DEAL ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED PRESENTLY; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT'S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36M and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,768 shares to 124,208 shares, valued at $9.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 7,038 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,983 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

