Duke Energy (DUK) Shareholder Aviance Capital Management Has Lowered Holding; Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holder Bellecapital International LTD Has Raised Position by $720,134

Bellecapital International Ltd increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 339.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bellecapital International Ltd bought 15,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The institutional investor held 19,833 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $946,000, up from 4,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $79.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $48.07. About 7.64M shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE REVENUES INCREASING IN MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 16/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower150 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ and Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel Helped People With a Specific Type of Metastatic Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to Avastin Plus Carboplatin and Paclitaxel; 01/05/2018 – STAT Plus: In rebuke to pharma, one-fifth of Bristol-Myers shareholders favor proposal tying pricing risks to executive pay; 09/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Warren Regional School District Mon, 4/9/2018, 7:45 PM; 28/03/2018 – lpsen Announces EMA Validation of Filing of a New Application for Additional lndication for Cabometyx®, for Patients with Previously Treated Advanced Hepatocellular Carcinoma (HCC); 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 15/03/2018 – InterDigital Congratulates Bristol on Smart City GLOMO Win; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio Completes Recruitment Into First Stage of Phase Il NSCLC Trial With Selective AXL Inhibitor Bemcentinib Combined With KEYTRUDA®

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 22,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 90,209 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12 million, down from 112,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.02 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Centre Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Griffin Asset Mngmt stated it has 54,289 shares or 0.69% of all its holdings. City accumulated 24,830 shares. Aspen Investment Mgmt stated it has 6,625 shares. Wealthquest Corporation accumulated 6,151 shares or 0.21% of the stock. M&R Capital owns 9,721 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Uss Invest Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.42% or 416,920 shares. Fcg Advsr stated it has 3,008 shares. Chemical Retail Bank owns 13,116 shares. 6,673 are held by Alpha Cubed Invs Lc. Blair William Il reported 0.06% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Lenox Wealth Mgmt stated it has 403 shares. 4,511 were reported by Sigma Invest Counselors. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has 0.17% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 38,400 shares. Gradient Investments Limited holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 6,986 shares.

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20 billion and $668.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 49,571 shares to 408,435 shares, valued at $12.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY) by 205,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 852,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Trust Shs Ben Int Energy (XLE).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 11,000 shares valued at $491,920 were bought by BERTOLINI ROBERT J on Wednesday, July 31.

Bellecapital International Ltd, which manages about $508.69M and $157.17 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7,299 shares to 80,725 shares, valued at $6.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 17,655 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 118,846 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares (FXI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser holds 42,264 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams reported 5,355 shares. Welch Gru Inc Limited Liability Corp reported 11,076 shares. First Bankshares Of Omaha stated it has 0.05% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Marco Invest Management Ltd Liability has invested 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Patten And Patten Inc Tn owns 48,897 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Natl Asset has invested 0.22% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Carroll Fin Inc reported 17,733 shares. Curbstone Mgmt owns 14,392 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 32,461 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Sys Insur Tru Fund. Rice Hall James Associates Lc has invested 0.01% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Strategic Wealth Advsrs Gp Ltd Co stated it has 24,459 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan accumulated 470,517 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Liability invested in 2,476 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Washington Com stated it has 0.03% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).