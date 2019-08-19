Duke Energy (DUK) Shareholder Argent Trust Company Has Decreased Its Holding by $487,008 as Share Value Declined; Legal & General Group Plc Raised Coca Cola Consolidated (COKE) Position by $304,507 as Valuation Declined

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc (COKE) by 9.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc bought 1,061 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 12,309 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, up from 11,248 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Coca Cola Consolidated Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $7.88 during the last trading session, reaching $364.81. About 43,677 shares traded. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) has risen 105.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 105.41% the S&P500. Some Historical COKE News: 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.52; 26/04/2018 – S&P REVISES COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO. CONSOLIDATED OUTLOOK TO ‘NEGATIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB’; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Revises Coke Bottling Co Consolidated Otlk To Negative; 19/04/2018 – DJ Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COKE); 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – EXPECT CONVERSION OF CO’S LEGACY INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY SYSTEMS TO NEW CONA SYSTEM TO BE COMPLETED LATER IN 2018; 09/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Coca-Cola Bottling Co Consolidated $COKE Given Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.12; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED – NOW ESTIMATE SPENDING BETWEEN $160 MLN AND $180 MLN ON CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2018; 08/05/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED -ANTICIPATE INCURRING ADDITIONAL $30 MLN TO $35 MLN EXPENSES RELATING TO SYSTEM TRANSFORMATION IN REMAINDER OF 2018; 14/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLING CO CONSOLIDATED SAYS ON MARCH 12 ENTERED CONFIRMATION OF ACCEPTANCE TO SELL $150 MLN SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE 2030 – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated Announces Second Quarter Dividend

Argent Trust Company decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 16.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argent Trust Company sold 5,472 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 27,861 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.51 million, down from 33,333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argent Trust Company who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $89.77. About 2.29 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting

More notable recent Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Things to Watch in the Stock Market This Week – Yahoo Finance” on July 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Coca-Cola Bottling Co. Consolidated To Release Third Quarter 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on October 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Is Coke (KO) Stock a Buy After Costa Purchase & BodyArmor Investment? – Nasdaq” on August 31, 2018. More interesting news about Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Coca-Cola Consolidated Reports First Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Agree To Purchase Coca-Cola At $38, Earn 2.9% Using Options – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 62,134 shares to 475,007 shares, valued at $18.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5,669 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 202,501 shares, and cut its stake in Carvana Co.

Argent Trust Company, which manages about $955.07M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 6,605 shares to 128,163 shares, valued at $10.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 2,691 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,739 shares, and has risen its stake in Lockheed Martin Corp (NYSE:LMT).