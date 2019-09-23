Duke Energy (DUK) Share Value Declined While Capital Investment Advisors Has Boosted Its Stake; As Robert Half Intl (RHI) Valuation Declined, Todd Asset Management Trimmed by $391,704 Its Position

Capital Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy (DUK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,972 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 52,326 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62 million, up from 48,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $95.27. About 5.12M shares traded or 90.32% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 10/05/2018 – DUKE SEES FLORIDA CITRUS COUNTY GAS PLANT IN SERVICE THIS YR; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer

Todd Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Robert Half Intl (RHI) by 2.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Todd Asset Management Llc sold 6,872 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.79% . The institutional investor held 231,453 shares of the professional services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.20M, down from 238,325 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Todd Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Robert Half Intl for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $55.08. About 1.39M shares traded or 8.12% up from the average. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q EPS 78c; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018; 10/05/2018 – Robert Half’s Second Annual “Week Of Service” Kicks Off May 14; 05/04/2018 – Cybersecurity, IT Governance and Emerging Technology are Shaping IT Audit Plans in 2018, According to a New Survey from Protivi; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Rev $1.4B; 24/04/2018 – Robert Half 1Q Net $96.2M; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA REVENUE OF EUR 2,677.2 MLN, UP 11%, DRIVEN BY SALES GROWTH IN BOTH STEEL AND INDUSTRIAL DIVISIONS; 08/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl – EXPECT BUSINESS TO DEVELOP VERY POSITIVELY IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl : COMMERZBANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 6350P FROM 5250P

Capital Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.82B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Total Systems Services (NYSE:TSS) by 6,882 shares to 7,853 shares, valued at $1.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr S&P Smallcap (IJR) by 123,122 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,501 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr Lehman Bd Fd (SHY).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Duke Energy buys fourth Texas solar project – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Duke Energy releases all outside crews in Florida; plans to resume normal business operations in state – PRNewswire” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Duke Energy (DUK) Cited As Top Defensive Name at RBC Capital – StreetInsider.com” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Regulators remove hurdle for Duke Energy’s Constitution Pipeline – Charlotte Business Journal” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 555,752 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd has invested 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Biondo Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.01% or 48,030 shares in its portfolio. Country Tru State Bank has 1,403 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Swiss Bankshares has 3.12 million shares. Pennsylvania-based Veritable LP has invested 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Sumitomo Mitsui Holdings holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 2.89 million shares. Fdx Advisors Inc has invested 0.17% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Nomura Holding reported 0.13% stake. Smith Salley And reported 56,888 shares stake. Marco Management holds 58,538 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp accumulated 104,653 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 0.04% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 171,159 shares. First Dallas Incorporated holds 1.24% or 16,020 shares in its portfolio.

Todd Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.59B and $3.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 95,256 shares to 306,671 shares, valued at $44.66M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Broadcom Ltd by 29,394 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,592 shares, and has risen its stake in Medtronic Inc (NYSE:MDT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.33, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 31 investors sold RHI shares while 160 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 113 raised stakes. 106.97 million shares or 3.22% less from 110.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grimes & Co holds 151,257 shares. Fincl Bank owns 10,683 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 27,587 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 5,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Mellon accumulated 0.04% or 2.61M shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) for 274,476 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 619,060 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.01% or 43,200 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc invested in 62 shares. Oppenheimer Asset, a New York-based fund reported 267 shares. Hartford Invest Management stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). The United Kingdom-based Legal General Group Public Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Mitsubishi Ufj Bk reported 108,439 shares stake. Moreover, Campbell And Invest Adviser Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.17% invested in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI). Ledyard Bancshares holds 0.04% in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) or 5,288 shares.

More notable recent Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Put Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Invesco Ltd. (IVZ) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should You Worry About Robert Half International Inc.’s (NYSE:RHI) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” on July 27, 2019. More interesting news about Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Robert Half International Sends Mixed Signals – Motley Fool” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Robert Half International Inc. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.