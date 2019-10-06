Duke Energy (DUK) Reaches $97.17 52-Week High; ERF WIRELESS (ERFB) Shorts Down By 70.59%

ERF WIRELESS INC (OTCMKTS:ERFB) had a decrease of 70.59% in short interest. ERFB’s SI was 1,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 70.59% from 5,100 shares previously. The stock decreased 5.06% or $0.0004 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0075. About 38,146 shares traded. ERF Wireless, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERFB) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) hit a new 52-week high and has $101.06 target or 4.00% above today’s $97.17 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $70.51 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Oct, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $101.06 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.82B more. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $97.17. About 3.02 million shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Voith’s Global Outlook Includes More than $6 Billion in 2018 Project Kickoffs, Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 06/03/2018 – Duke Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk With a Forward Component; 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 16/04/2018 – Duke Begins Building Hawaii Solar Farm at Pearl Harbor Navy Base; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 22/04/2018 – DJ Duke Energy Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DUK)

ERF Wireless, Inc. provides wireless broadband access solutions for the energy industry in North America. The company has market cap of $5.40 million. The firm conducts its activities through Energy Broadband, Inc., Wireless Bundled Services Division, and Enterprise Network Services divisions. It currently has negative earnings. It offers wireless bandwidth and related support services, including nomadic terrestrial wireless broadband circuit connectivity to the wellsite; wellsite communications equipment rental; wellsite IT support services; wellsite IT services over broadband; network monitoring and maintenance:; layer 2 secure communications connectivity products rental and services; fixed site terrestrial wireless broadband connectivity; network design and construction; production field supervisory control and data acquisition; and midstream communications, monitoring, and security solutions for the gas and oil industry.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 51 investors sold Duke Energy Corporation shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited owns 7,239 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Natixis Advisors Lp has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 7,966 were accumulated by Citizens Northern. 7,169 were reported by Scotia Capital. Dearborn Ptnrs Lc owns 0.04% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 6,822 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs owns 40,062 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. 14,110 are held by Tokio Marine Asset. The Switzerland-based Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.12% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Creative Planning holds 188,528 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 14,225 are held by First State Bank And Tru Of Newtown. Gilman Hill Asset Limited Liability stated it has 1.39% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Lincoln holds 10,836 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Schnieders Cap Mngmt Limited Company accumulated 30,777 shares. Oakworth Capital has invested 0.13% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Motco holds 3,746 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is -3.52% below currents $97.17 stock price. Duke Energy had 9 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, May 16 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight”. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DUK in report on Wednesday, September 25 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital. On Tuesday, July 30 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Monday, September 9.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $70.51 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. It has a 21.49 P/E ratio. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.