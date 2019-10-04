Duke Energy (DUK) Reaches $96.95 52-Week High; Cortland Advisers Cut Conocophillips (COP) Position

Cortland Advisers Llc decreased Conocophillips (COP) stake by 14.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Cortland Advisers Llc sold 34,272 shares as Conocophillips (COP)’s stock declined 5.73%. The Cortland Advisers Llc holds 205,362 shares with $12.53M value, down from 239,634 last quarter. Conocophillips now has $58.44B valuation. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $53.23. About 3.19 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 23/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS Baa1 RATING AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 06/05/2018 – The Globe and Mail: ConocoPhillips moves to take over Venezuelan PDVSA’s Caribbean assets; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CEO SAYS SHALE OUTPUT WILL TAKE UP RISING PART OF COMPANY’S PRODUCTION OVER TIME; 17/04/2018 – Malaysia’s Kimanis crude supplies to drop in June -traders; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips: On Track for full-Yr Shr Repurchases of $2 B; 26/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 10/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS IT IS LOOKING FORWARD TO HEARING VENEZUELAN PDVSA’S PROPOSAL TO RESOLVE DISPUTE OVER $2 BLN ARBITRATION AWARD; 21/03/2018 – U.S. judge to question Big Oil on climate change; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS FULLY EXPOSED TO MIDLAND/CUSHING DIFFERENTIAL; 04/05/2018 – MAGSEIS WINS SUPPLIER RECOGNITION AWARD 2017 FROM CONOCOPHILLIPS

The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) hit a new 52-week high and has $105.68 target or 9.00% above today's $96.95 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $70.35B company. The 1-year high was reported on Oct, 4 by Barchart.com. If the $105.68 price target is reached, the company will be worth $6.33 billion more. The stock increased 1.95% or $1.85 during the last trading session, reaching $96.95. About 1.95M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 14.01 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is -3.30% below currents $96.95 stock price. Duke Energy had 9 analyst reports since May 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DUK in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, August 8. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, September 25. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, May 16. Citigroup maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Tuesday, July 30. Citigroup has “Neutral” rating and $8800 target. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9800 target in Monday, September 9 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, June 14 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold Duke Energy Corporation shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Johnson Gp reported 0.05% stake. Girard Partners holds 0.09% or 5,718 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Lc reported 4,330 shares. Capital Investors holds 1.15 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Salem Counselors reported 0.19% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fifth Third Savings Bank has invested 0.26% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 52,154 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Limited Co invested in 0.5% or 203,126 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Jpmorgan Chase & invested 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Haverford holds 14,192 shares. Cetera Advisor Net Limited Co holds 0.16% or 59,305 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 0% stake. Destination Wealth reported 3,563 shares. Stratos Wealth Limited has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $70.35 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. It has a 21.44 P/E ratio. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

Analysts await ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to report earnings on October, 29 before the open. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 26.47% or $0.36 from last year’s $1.36 per share. COP’s profit will be $1.10B for 13.31 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.01 actual EPS reported by ConocoPhillips for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.99% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 82 investors sold COP shares while 448 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 756.10 million shares or 3.16% less from 780.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hillsdale Investment Management Incorporated has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). Congress Asset Mgmt Ma has 131,618 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Virginia Retirement System Et Al stated it has 274,490 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Moneta Group Incorporated Investment Advisors Lc has 994 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Lc invested in 6,863 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee stated it has 580 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Payden & Rygel has invested 0% in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP). America First Investment Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 12,700 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability owns 1,840 shares. Kessler Investment Limited Liability Com accumulated 12,928 shares. Stillwater Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 19,156 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Intrust Commercial Bank Na holds 0.56% or 37,362 shares in its portfolio. Wallington Asset Management Limited Liability has 105,359 shares for 1.59% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer Incorporated reported 87,350 shares. Cornerstone reported 20,029 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering ConocoPhillips Common Stock (NYSE:COP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ConocoPhillips Common Stock has $8400 highest and $7900 lowest target. $80’s average target is 50.29% above currents $53.23 stock price. ConocoPhillips Common Stock had 10 analyst reports since May 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, July 9 report. As per Friday, July 12, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 26 by Mizuho. The stock of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16.