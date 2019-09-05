Duke Energy (DUK) Reaches $93.49 52-Week High; Ghost Tree Capital Upped Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Stake By $10.70 Million

Ghost Tree Capital Llc increased Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY) stake by 328.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ghost Tree Capital Llc acquired 115,000 shares as Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALNY)’s stock declined 6.55%. The Ghost Tree Capital Llc holds 150,000 shares with $14.02 million value, up from 35,000 last quarter. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $9.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $82.99. About 45,054 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 24/04/2018 – ALNYLAM APOLLO STUDY SHOWS DECREASE IN HOSPITALIZATION; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement With Dicerna Pharmaceuticals; 21/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – ALNYLAM WILL LEVERAGE ITS RNAI THERAPEUTICS PLATFORM TO IDENTIFY COMPOUNDS DIRECTED TO TARGET; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam Reaches Settlement Agreement with Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Resolving Trade Secret Misappropriation and Other Pending Litigation; 03/04/2018 – ALNYLAM -PURSUANT TO DEAL, AGILENT HAS AGREED TO MANUFACTURE, SUPPLY TO CO, ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENTS REQUIRED FOR PATISIRAN FOR COMMERCIAL SALE; 03/04/2018 – ALNY, A IN PACT FOR PATISIRAN DRUG SUBSTANCE COMMERCIAL SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Patisiran Demonstrated Improvement in Multiple Quality of Life Measures, Vs. Placebo; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO INITIATE LUMASIRAN PHASE 3 STUDY IN MID-2018, WITH TOPLINE RESULTS EXPECTED IN 2019; 20/04/2018 – DICERNA PHARMACEUTICALS – SETTLEMENT EXCLUDES ANY AMOUNTS RECEIVED BY DICERNA FROM ITS EXISTING COLLABORATION WITH BOEHRINGER-INGELHEIM; 08/05/2018 – Poised to launch its first marketing effort, Alnylam makes a big leap into CNS diseases and Alzheimer’s $ALNY

The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) hit a new 52-week high and has $96.29 target or 3.00% above today’s $93.49 share price. The 7 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $68.11B company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $96.29 price target is reached, the company will be worth $2.04 billion more. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $93.49. About 290,723 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 30/04/2018 – Smart City Media and Duke Energy One Launch Game-changing Partnership with Louisville CityPost; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BREAKINGVIEWS-Duke Energy draws power from climate activism; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20

Ghost Tree Capital Llc decreased Anaptysbio Inc stake by 25,000 shares to 115,000 valued at $8.40M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Obseva Sa stake by 350,000 shares and now owns 200,000 shares. Catalyst Biosciences Inc was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Alnylam Pharma (NASDAQ:ALNY), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 82% are positive. Alnylam Pharma has $150 highest and $70 lowest target. $124.42’s average target is 49.92% above currents $82.99 stock price. Alnylam Pharma had 19 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 3 by Piper Jaffray. The firm has “Buy” rating by Evercore given on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Needham. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. Leerink Swann maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) rating on Tuesday, April 9. Leerink Swann has “Market Perform” rating and $70 target. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 4 by UBS. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 6 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold ALNY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Mngmt LP holds 0.06% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) or 50,000 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp holds 1.02M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Amer holds 2,964 shares. Slate Path Capital LP invested in 480,000 shares or 3.63% of the stock. Vanguard Grp Incorporated, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8.66M shares. Shell Asset Management reported 3,962 shares. Frontier Limited Liability Company holds 68,126 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Ameriprise owns 30,137 shares. Moreover, Farallon Capital Ltd Liability has 0.38% invested in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 282,332 shares. Opus Point Lc stated it has 1.69% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Cornerstone Advsrs holds 0% or 81 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Com reported 34,651 shares. 12 West Cap Lp holds 5.6% or 735,000 shares. Macquarie Grp Ltd accumulated 58,073 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $91.33’s average target is -2.31% below currents $93.49 stock price. Duke Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $8800 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, June 18. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Friday, June 14 report. The company was maintained on Thursday, August 8 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.51 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold Duke Energy Corporation shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Schmidt P J Inv Mgmt reported 24,766 shares stake. Moreover, Raab Moskowitz Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.17% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 4,070 shares. Principal Fincl Grp Inc Inc reported 1.03M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Benedict Financial Incorporated reported 1.21% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Nuwave Inv Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1,320 shares. Smart Portfolios Limited Liability Corp invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mackay Shields Llc owns 175,330 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 346,463 shares. Comerica National Bank holds 200,502 shares. Us Savings Bank De has 379,848 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Monetary Grp Inc Inc Inc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 3,683 shares. Bridgewater Assocs L P accumulated 17,729 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Citizens And Northern, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 8,168 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 7,270 shares. Waters Parkerson Co Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

