Duke Energy (DUK) Holding Lifted by Loomis Sayles & Company L P; Kames Capital Plc Decreased Its Holding in Exact Sciences (EXAS) as Stock Rose

Kames Capital Plc decreased its stake in Exact Sciences Corporation (EXAS) by 20.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc sold 134,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 534,199 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $46.27 million, down from 668,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $118.05. About 650,608 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 83.30% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.87% the S&P500.

Loomis Sayles & Company LP increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 1574.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loomis Sayles & Company LP bought 16,280 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 17,314 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.56M, up from 1,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loomis Sayles & Company LP who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $65.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.68. About 1.67M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY CAROLINAS – WILL BUY ALL OF ENERGY GENERATED BY FACILITIES FOR 5 YEARS THROUGH POWER PURCHASE AGREEMENTS WITH NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization; 30/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s renewable energy portfolio grew almost 20 percent in 2017, according to new report; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 16/04/2018 – DUK $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NC CUSTOMERS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Inv Ltd Partnership holds 13,675 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Brinker stated it has 40,453 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Cleararc Cap stated it has 17,633 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc accumulated 573,662 shares. California-based Pacific Invest Management Co has invested 0.05% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Joel Isaacson & Co Lc invested in 0.04% or 3,172 shares. Hodges Management reported 7,220 shares. Hallmark Capital Mgmt holds 0.23% or 23,360 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company reported 252,593 shares stake. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.22% or 1.25 million shares. Capwealth Advisors Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 2,573 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Lc has invested 0.58% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fort LP has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bkd Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability invested in 3,009 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.19% or 10,862 shares.

Loomis Sayles & Company L P, which manages about $50.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 356,691 shares to 225,380 shares, valued at $12.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bryn Mawr Bank Corp (NASDAQ:BMTC) by 27,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 347,023 shares, and cut its stake in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT).

Kames Capital Plc, which manages about $3.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryder System Inc. (NYSE:R) by 16,815 shares to 55,029 shares, valued at $3.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tetra Tech Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 85,765 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Esco Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 0% or 444,192 shares. Alpine Global Limited accumulated 6,410 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt Limited has 0.01% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Adage Cap Ptnrs Group Inc Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Gotham Asset Mngmt Llc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 44,991 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Inc holds 0.03% or 55,557 shares in its portfolio. Voya Management Limited Liability invested in 692,020 shares. Cwm Llc has invested 0% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Frontier Lc holds 0.61% or 987,638 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Fincl holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 24,650 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt reported 0.73% stake. 2.99 million are held by Primecap Mgmt Co Ca. Blair William & Il reported 791,445 shares stake. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Com invested in 0.12% or 33,754 shares. 816,860 were reported by Wasatch Incorporated.