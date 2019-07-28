Duke Energy (DUK) Holder Van Eck Associates Trimmed Its Position by $831,260 as Share Value Declined; Mondelez Intl (MDLZ) Holder Blair William & Company Upped Position

Van Eck Associates Corp decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 11.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Eck Associates Corp sold 9,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 70,412 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.34M, down from 79,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Eck Associates Corp who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $63.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $86.91. About 2.42 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – DUKE FILES TO RAISE FL RATES TO RECOVER PLANT INVESTMENT COSTS; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 26/04/2018 – Duke Energy Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 03/05/2018 – Duke Energy customers are centerpiece of company’s long-term strategy, CEO Good tells shareholders; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (MDLZ) by 6.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 8,243 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 145,339 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.26 million, up from 137,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Mondelez Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $78.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $54.81. About 3.04 million shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 32.15% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 06/05/2018 – Mondelez to Pay Around $500 Million for Tate’s; 20/04/2018 – The Weinberg Capital Group Announces New Board Member For Convenience Valet; 06/05/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL TO BUY TATE’S BAKE SHOP FOR APPROX. $500M; 14/05/2018 – Public-Private Partnerships Are Key To Addressing Childhood Obesity; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Pricing for its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 15/05/2018 – Eminence Capital Adds Vulcan Materials, Exits Mondelez: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Mondelez at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 07/05/2018 – MONDELEZ – ISSUED $2.5 BLN IN FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2020 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2023 , FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2028 AND FIXED RATE NOTES DUE 2048; 07/05/2018 – Mondelez Agrees to Acquire Cookie Maker Tate’s Bake Shop; 27/04/2018 – Mondelez Names Paulette Alviti as Human Resources Chief

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.33 million for 21.51 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama stated it has 338,528 shares. Homrich & Berg invested in 10,058 shares. Btr Cap Mgmt has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Highlander Cap Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.02% or 302 shares in its portfolio. Boston Research Mgmt Inc reported 7,859 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Cincinnati Insur Communications stated it has 1.32% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Headinvest Ltd invested in 0.09% or 3,730 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0.06% stake. Verus Finance Inc stated it has 4,255 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Hyman Charles D reported 153,134 shares stake. Cibc Comml Bank Usa accumulated 3,946 shares. First Hawaiian Bank & Trust owns 0.02% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 4,743 shares. Whittier Of Nevada stated it has 4,147 shares. Old Second Retail Bank Of Aurora accumulated 2,920 shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 1,242 shares.

Van Eck Associates Corp, which manages about $30.53 billion and $20.36B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Petroleum Corp (NYSE:APC) by 531,492 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $51.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 25,897 shares in the quarter, for a total of 283,866 shares, and has risen its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 54 investors sold MDLZ shares while 399 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 1.04 billion shares or 0.32% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pggm Invests, a Netherlands-based fund reported 929,747 shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.01% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Johnson Investment Counsel reported 54,064 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 61,801 shares. 73,930 were reported by First Citizens Financial Bank Trust Communications. Rbf Capital Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 70,000 shares. Williams Jones Limited Liability Company invested in 10,657 shares. Twin Mngmt holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 121,870 shares. Royal London Asset Management Ltd invested 0% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ). Arete Wealth Advsr Ltd Liability Co has 15,357 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada has 0.61% invested in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) for 165,777 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 0.25% in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) or 7,379 shares. Burke Herbert Retail Bank Trust reported 12,552 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser invested in 0.25% or 18,180 shares. Endurance Wealth Mgmt Incorporated reported 125,832 shares.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 36,417 shares to 7,854 shares, valued at $216,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Envestnet Inc (Prn) by 924.08M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 925,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (DSI).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $1.90 million activity. Another trade for 29,340 shares valued at $1.40 million was made by Pleuhs Gerhard W. on Wednesday, February 13.