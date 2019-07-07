Duke Energy (DUK) Holder Strategic Advisors Has Lowered Its Holding as Share Price Declined; As Intuit Com (INTU) Market Value Rose, Appleton Partners Has Trimmed Holding

Appleton Partners Inc decreased its stake in Intuit Com (INTU) by 2.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Appleton Partners Inc sold 1,173 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.37% with the market. The institutional investor held 41,609 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.88 million, down from 42,782 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Appleton Partners Inc who had been investing in Intuit Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $270.54. About 895,216 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q ADJ EPS $4.82, EST. $4.67; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT RAISES YEAR CONSUMER GROUP GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $4.50 TO $4.52; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC INTU.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.43, REV VIEW $5.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 17/05/2018 – SF Business Times: Exclusive: #HRtech company @glintinc adds @Intuit / $INTU exec as its first independent board member; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC – SEES FULL FISCAL YEAR 2018 REVENUE OF $5.915 BLN TO $5.935 BLN, GROWTH OF 14 TO 15 PERCENT

Strategic Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 53.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Advisors Llc sold 24,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,548 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.94M, down from 46,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Advisors Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $65.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $89.68. About 1.74M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Dwight Jacobs to Become Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 13/04/2018 – DUKE CUTS OCONEE 1 REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.01 EPS, up 8.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.93 per share. DUK’s profit will be $735.32 million for 22.20 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.24 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.55% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $-0.46 earnings per share, down 1,250.00% or $0.50 from last year’s $0.04 per share. After $5.26 actual earnings per share reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -108.75% negative EPS growth.

