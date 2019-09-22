Duke Energy (DUK) Holder Farmers & Merchants Investments Has Upped Stake by $353,672 as Share Value Declined; Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Trimmed Position in General American Investors (GAM) by $930,335 as Share Price Were Volatile

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) by 3.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc bought 4,019 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 108,485 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.57M, up from 104,466 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $95.27. About 4.67 million shares traded or 73.70% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS MOVING FORWARD WITH APPLICATION BEFORE OHIO POWER SITING BOARD TO CONSTRUCT ITS PROPOSED CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Hydroelectric Plant Sale to Close in 1Q of 2019

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc sold 26,581 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 685,257 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.32M, down from 711,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $914.96 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $36.63. About 20,292 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has 0.00% since September 22, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 7 investors sold GAM shares while 15 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 5.66 million shares or 0.07% less from 5.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Stratos Wealth Prns owns 8,815 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 100 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt reported 0.54% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Lazard Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.05 million shares. 353 were reported by M&R Mgmt. Charter holds 6,914 shares. Kistler holds 0.06% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 4,599 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc has invested 0.15% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). 11,575 were accumulated by Pinnacle Associate Limited. First Tru Advsr Lp owns 70,770 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Jacobs And Ca accumulated 7,516 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Mraz Amerine And Assoc has invested 1.11% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM). Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) for 13,098 shares. Enterprise Fincl Service reported 945 shares. Geode Mngmt Lc reported 0% in General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM).

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc, which manages about $1.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 15,318 shares to 39,864 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 7,846 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 297,599 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Adding Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Duke Energy grant helps power up electric bus program – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 10, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Regulators remove hurdle for Duke Energy’s Constitution Pipeline – Charlotte Business Journal” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “7 â€œBoringâ€ Stocks With Exciting Prospects – Investorplace.com” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.