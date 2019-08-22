Duke Energy (DUK) Holder Capital World Investors Has Decreased Position; Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Increased Its Bank New York Mellon Com (BK) Holding by $383,250

Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc increased its stake in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com (BK) by 28.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc bought 7,665 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The institutional investor held 34,570 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.74 million, up from 26,905 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc who had been investing in Bank New York Mellon Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 1.35M shares traded. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 13/03/2018 – BNY MELLON APAC CHAIRMAN CRUIKSHANK SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 07/05/2018 – BNY Mellon Names Veteran Engineer Nitin Chandel to Lead BNY Mellon Technology, India; 28/03/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Redemption; 16/04/2018 – 87WZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 09/03/2018 – BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP BK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 19/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon 1Q Noninterest Expense $2,74B; 04/04/2018 – Bank of New York Mellon: Early Repurchase; 04/04/2018 – Agria Corporation Reiterates Need for ADS Holders to Take Action on ADR Program Termination; 15/03/2018 – 41CB: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 24/04/2018 – 43SP: BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Capital World Investors decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 18.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors sold 900,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 4.00 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $360.00M, down from 4.90 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $91.12. About 889,122 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROCEEDING W/CENTRAL CORRIDOR PIPELINE APPLICATION; 11/03/2018 – Duke Energy Access Event Set By MUFG Securities for Mar. 12-13; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 29/03/2018 – Dominion to complete Atlantic Coast natgas pipe by end 2019; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Evaluating Possibility of Extending Nuclear Operating Licenses; 08/05/2018 – Duke Energy Corp expected to post earnings of $1.14 a share – Earnings Preview; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Bill Currens, Senior Vice Pres, Controller and Chief Acctg Officer, Will Assume Leadership of the Fincl Planning and Analysis Organization

Investors sentiment increased to 0.79 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold BK shares while 330 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 789.00 million shares or 2.96% less from 813.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Franklin Res Inc has 0.01% invested in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0.2% or 14,549 shares in its portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board holds 0.16% or 75,860 shares in its portfolio. Northern Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 11.07M shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 4,630 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Fil Limited invested in 0.35% or 4.44M shares. Andra Ap reported 92,100 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0.18% in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) or 1.34M shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Lc accumulated 12,321 shares. North Star Investment Management Corporation holds 15,638 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 184,700 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Veritas Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 14,387 shares. Adage Cap Partners Group Inc Limited Liability Com invested 0.04% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK). Investec Asset Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) for 225,429 shares. Wheatland Advsrs Inc invested 0.39% of its portfolio in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK).

More notable recent The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ray Dalio’s Top 6 Buys of the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Did BNY Mellon’s Net Interest Margin Figure Reverse Its Declining Trend In Q2? – Forbes” published on July 16, 2019, Forbes.com published: “BNY Mellon’s Total Shareholder Payout In 2019 Will Be Identical To The Record Payout For 2018 – Forbes” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “David Einhorn’s Q2 Letter To Greenlight Investors Shows New Stakes In Dillards, Chemours, Scientific Games – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Capital World Investors, which manages about $412.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 717,385 shares to 53.77M shares, valued at $1.48 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yext Inc by 688,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.10M shares, and has risen its stake in Linde Plc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Strategy Asset Managers Ltd Llc reported 28,469 shares. Riverhead Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.15% or 42,315 shares in its portfolio. First City Capital Inc holds 1.22% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) or 18,926 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Lc reported 49,467 shares. Mcrae Cap Mgmt holds 2,864 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 172,675 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.09% or 7,270 shares. Cincinnati Finance has invested 1.13% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Carroll Financial Associate owns 138,559 shares for 1.17% of their portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bollard Gp Ltd Llc stated it has 0.63% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Pacific Global Inv Management accumulated 2,524 shares. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Liability Co holds 9,315 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Comerica Comml Bank stated it has 200,502 shares.