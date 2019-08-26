Duke Energy (DUK) Holder Aviance Capital Management Trimmed Position as Stock Declined; Capital World Investors Lifted Kb Home (KBH) Stake by $38.28 Million

Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 75.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital World Investors bought 1.60M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 3.71M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $89.72M, up from 2.12 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital World Investors who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $28.07. About 861,732 shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Bridgepoint at Patterson Ranch in Fremont; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: KB Home’s Rating Outlook Reflects Improving Fincl Strength, Operating Performance; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 23/03/2018 – KB HOME KBH.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 14/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 07/03/2018 KB Home Names Doug Schwartz as President of Its Raleigh Division

Aviance Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (DUK) by 19.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aviance Capital Management Llc sold 22,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 90,209 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.12M, down from 112,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aviance Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $66.38B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $91.1. About 1.25 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY: NEW EXEC APPOINTMENTS FOR CUSTOMER SERVICES; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 10/05/2018 – DUKE’S HARRIS 1 REACTOR RAMPING UP AFTER REFUELING: OPERATOR; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY 1Q EARNINGS CALL CONCLUDES; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA

Aviance Capital Management Llc, which manages about $2.20B and $668.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 16,921 shares to 23,318 shares, valued at $1.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 58,348 shares in the quarter, for a total of 58,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Korea Invest invested in 0.08% or 208,960 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Co owns 8.16M shares. Hussman Strategic Advisors has 9,333 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Highstreet Asset invested in 37,033 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Yhb Investment Advsr reported 3,899 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Wellington Mngmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 5.94M shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Trustmark National Bank Trust Department has 0.07% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 7,510 shares. Dupont Mngmt accumulated 0.08% or 37,507 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0.1% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Two Sigma, New York-based fund reported 3,463 shares. Brookfield Asset Inc, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 253,730 shares. The Massachusetts-based Amer Inv has invested 0.41% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Private Advisor Gru Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.12% or 68,025 shares. Andra Ap owns 0.05% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 17,800 shares.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK): What Are The Future Prospects? – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Duke Energy to start renewables plan for large customers in October – Charlotte Business Journal” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent KB Home (NYSE:KBH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “D.R. Horton, KBHome, and PulteGroup Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can You Imagine How KB Home’s (NYSE:KBH) Shareholders Feel About The 87% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about KB Home (NYSE:KBH) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Buy KB Home (NYSE:KBH) For Its Upcoming Dividend In 4 Days? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.