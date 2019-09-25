Duke Energy (DUK) “Equal-Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley; The PT is $95.0000; CLS HOLDINGS USA (CLSH) Shorts Down By 91.73%

In a research note released on 25 September, Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) stock “Equal-Weight” was restate by Analysts at Morgan Stanley. They currently have a $95.0000 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of -1.33% from the company’s stock close price.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 51 investors sold Duke Energy Corporation shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marathon Mngmt stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Iberiabank Corporation, a Louisiana-based fund reported 82,497 shares. Banque Pictet Cie holds 25,000 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Aull Monroe Inv Mngmt accumulated 53,081 shares or 2.49% of the stock. Evermay Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company has 12,031 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. South State has invested 0.91% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Marietta Investment accumulated 0.14% or 4,722 shares. Schroder Inv Mngmt Gp holds 0.04% or 401,459 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.23% or 10,249 shares in its portfolio. Tower Bridge owns 3,972 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Energy Income Partners Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.55% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Homrich & Berg has 11,650 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability reported 6,068 shares stake. Alberta Invest Mngmt reported 469,672 shares stake. S R Schill & Associate reported 8,167 shares or 0.45% of all its holdings.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy has $10000 highest and $8800 lowest target. $93’s average target is -3.41% below currents $96.28 stock price. Duke Energy had 8 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $9200 target in Thursday, August 8 report. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $9800 target in Monday, September 9 report. The stock of Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital. Citigroup maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) on Tuesday, July 30 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of DUK in report on Friday, June 14 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Thursday, May 16.

The stock increased 0.92% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $96.28. About 2.96M shares traded or 10.62% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 14/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES HARRIS 1 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 30%: NRC; 11/04/2018 – Chapel Hill: Duke Energy Door-to-Door Marketing; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 19/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas seeks approval to reduce customer billing rates in North Carolina; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – From chasing storms to scaling poles, Duke Energy lineworkers keep the grid running

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.91 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $70.15 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. It has a 21.3 P/E ratio. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.