Duke Energy (DUK) EPS Estimated At $1.01; Emera (TSE:EMA) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report $1.01 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 8.60% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. DUK’s profit would be $727.50 million giving it 22.12 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $1.24 EPS previously, Duke Energy Corporation’s analysts see -18.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $89.38. About 751,363 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy to sell five small hydroelectric plants to Northbrook Energy; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 26/03/2018 – Charlotte Bus Jr: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019

Among 5 analysts covering Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Emera Incorporated had 6 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $53 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. BMO Capital Markets maintained Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Raymond James. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Scotia Capital with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of EMA in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Hold” rating. See Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) latest ratings:

26/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $51 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Hold New Target: $52 Maintain

26/03/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Hold New Target: $50 Maintain

19/02/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $48 Maintain

20/02/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $53 Maintain

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Duke Energy’s Transformation Story Is Largely Complete – Seeking Alpha” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy Renewables’ largest solar project now online in California – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold Duke Energy Corporation shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Management invested in 299,993 shares or 0.14% of the stock. 2,691 were accumulated by Parkside Natl Bank & Tru. Karpas Strategies Limited Liability Co reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated holds 0.16% or 123,920 shares in its portfolio. Qci Asset Mngmt Inc New York owns 158,513 shares. 3,187 were accumulated by Arrow. Amica Retiree Medical Tru holds 4,070 shares. Fulton Financial Bank Na invested in 0.28% or 44,087 shares. Osborne Partners Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 11,220 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 2,573 shares in its portfolio. Green Square Ltd Llc stated it has 15,086 shares or 0.88% of all its holdings. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca accumulated 7,800 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt invested 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Blair William And Commerce Il has invested 0.06% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Meridian Invest Counsel Inc accumulated 3,145 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Duke Energy had 12 analyst reports since January 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Friday, June 14. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $10000 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $91 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of DUK in report on Tuesday, June 18 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Bank of America on Tuesday, February 19. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by Credit Suisse. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 12. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, January 9 by Bank of America.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $64.38 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. It has a 21.73 P/E ratio. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.

More notable recent Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Could The Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Emera Incorporated’s (TSE:EMA) ROE Of 9.4% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Only 9 Days Left To Cash In On Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) Dividend, Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 20, 2018. More interesting news about Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Emera: Solid Dividend Income From This Growing Utility – Seeking Alpha” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Income – January 2019 – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 04, 2019.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $54.29. About 179,466 shares traded. Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company has market cap of $12.71 billion. The firm is also involved in gas transmission and utility energy services businesses; and the provision of energy marketing, trading, and other energy asset management services. It has a 16.96 P/E ratio. In addition, it transports re-gasified liquefied natural gas to clients in the northeastern United States through its 145-kilometre pipeline in New Brunswick.