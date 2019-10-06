Duke Energy (DUK) Analysts See $1.73 EPS; European Equity Fund (EEA) Sentiment Is 2.5

European Equity Fund Inc (EEA) investors sentiment increased to 2.5 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.67, from 1.83 in 2019Q1. The ratio is positive, as 10 hedge funds increased and started new positions, while 4 cut down and sold positions in European Equity Fund Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 3.36 million shares, up from 3.21 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of hedge funds holding European Equity Fund Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 6 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report $1.73 EPS on November, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 4.85% from last quarter's $1.65 EPS. DUK's profit would be $1.26B giving it 14.04 P/E if the $1.73 EPS is correct. After having $1.12 EPS previously, Duke Energy Corporation's analysts see 54.46% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.18% or $2.07 during the last trading session, reaching $97.17. About 3.02 million shares traded or 14.49% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $8.85. About 2,904 shares traded. The European Equity Fund, Inc. (EEA) has 0.00% since October 6, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Shaker Financial Services Llc holds 1.58% of its portfolio in The European Equity Fund, Inc. for 344,182 shares. 1607 Capital Partners Llc owns 1.73 million shares or 0.83% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc has 0.14% invested in the company for 34,772 shares. The United Kingdom-based City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd has invested 0.08% in the stock. Karpus Management Inc., a New York-based fund reported 248,819 shares.

The European Equity Fund, Inc. is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc. The company has market cap of $68.36 million. The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $17,095 activity.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $70.51 billion. It operates through three divisions: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. It has a 21.49 P/E ratio. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities.