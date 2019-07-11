Duke Energy (DUK) Analysts See $1.01 EPS; Altria Group (MO)’s Sentiment Is 0.96

Altria Group Inc (MO) investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 523 hedge funds opened new or increased equity positions, while 544 sold and decreased their equity positions in Altria Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 1.18 billion shares, down from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Altria Group Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 17 to 22 for an increase of 5. Sold All: 59 Reduced: 485 Increased: 378 New Position: 145.

Analysts expect Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report $1.01 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 8.60% from last quarter’s $0.93 EPS. DUK’s profit would be $737.21 million giving it 22.04 P/E if the $1.01 EPS is correct. After having $1.24 EPS previously, Duke Energy Corporation’s analysts see -18.55% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $89.05. About 1.60M shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 21/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Duke Energy Corp. Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 M Solar Rebate Program Approved for North Carolina Residential, Business and Nonprofit Customers; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 7.92% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.01 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 11.28 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.11% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.34% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $49.17. About 4.35 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (MO) has declined 5.25% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.68% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – EXPECTS 2018 FULL-YEAR ADJUSTED EFFECTIVE TAX RATE WILL BE IN A RANGE OF ABOUT 23% TO 24%; 15/05/2018 – Bluecrest Adds Lockheed, Exits Altria, Cuts Microsoft: 13F; 26/04/2018 – Altria’s Pricier Cigarettes Help Offset Continuing Volume Drop; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA FORMS 2 DIVISIONS: CORE TOBACCO, INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PDTS; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC MO.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $3.90 TO $4.03; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: EXPECT VOLUMES TO IMPROVE IN THE BACK HALF OF ’18; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 29/05/2018 – Altria, Reynolds, Lorillard, and Philip Morris Ordered to Issue Corrective Statements on Nicotine Addiction; 22nd Century’s Proprietary VLN (TM) Tobacco Called “Minimally or Non-Addictive”; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration; 26/04/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: IQOS ROLLOUT PLAN IS READY UPON FDA APPROVAL

More notable recent Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Altria Group, Inc.’s (NYSE:MO) 44% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Altria Group Inc (MO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “How Much Could Altria’s Smokeless Products Division Grow Over The Next 5 Years? – Forbes” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Altria: 6.3% Dividend Yield Is Not Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Altria Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, makes and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. The company has market cap of $93.22 billion. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen and Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands. It has a 14.98 P/E ratio. The firm also produces and sells varietal and blended table wines, and sparkling wines under the Chateau Ste.

Independent Franchise Partners Llp holds 6.03% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. for 9.31 million shares. Fayez Sarofim & Co owns 14.75 million shares or 4.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rbo & Co Llc has 4.11% invested in the company for 298,125 shares. The New York-based Knoll Capital Management Lp has invested 3.93% in the stock. Wespac Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 87,249 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold Duke Energy Corporation shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Duke Energy declares $0.945 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke Energy’s Transformation Story Is Largely Complete – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Duke Energy Corporation (DUK) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 19, 2019.