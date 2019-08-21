Duke Energy Corporation (DUK)’s Financial Results Comparing With Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

As Electric Utilities companies, Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) and Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Duke Energy Corporation 89 2.73 N/A 4.12 21.05 Xcel Energy Inc. 58 2.79 N/A 2.51 23.78

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Duke Energy Corporation and Xcel Energy Inc. Xcel Energy Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Duke Energy Corporation. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Duke Energy Corporation’s currently lower P/E ratio means it is more affordable than Xcel Energy Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Duke Energy Corporation and Xcel Energy Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Duke Energy Corporation 0.00% 6.8% 2% Xcel Energy Inc. 0.00% 10.6% 2.8%

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.12 shows that Duke Energy Corporation is 88.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 0.18 beta and it is 82.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Duke Energy Corporation is 0.5 while its Current Ratio is 0.7. Meanwhile, Xcel Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 while its Quick Ratio is 0.6. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than .

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Duke Energy Corporation and Xcel Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Duke Energy Corporation 0 3 0 2.00 Xcel Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$91.33 is Duke Energy Corporation’s average price target while its potential upside is 0.10%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 62% of Duke Energy Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 78.4% of Xcel Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.1% of Duke Energy Corporation shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Xcel Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Duke Energy Corporation -0.53% -1.47% -4.08% 0.78% 7.37% 0.49% Xcel Energy Inc. -1.41% 0.3% 6.64% 17.07% 28.78% 20.99%

For the past year Duke Energy Corporation has weaker performance than Xcel Energy Inc.

Summary

Xcel Energy Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Duke Energy Corporation.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity; and engages in the wholesale of electricity to municipalities, electric cooperative utilities, and other load-serving entities. This segment serves approximately 7.5 million retail electric customers in 6 states in the Southeast and Midwest regions of the United States covering a service territory of approximately 95,000 square miles; and owns approximately 49,300 megawatts (MW) of generation capacity. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure segment distributes natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and power generation natural gas customers; and owns, operates, and invests in various pipeline transmission and natural gas storage facilities. It has approximately 1.5 million customers, including 1 million customers located in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, and as well as 529,000 customers located in southwestern Ohio and northern Kentucky. The Commercial Renewables segment acquires, builds, develops, and operates wind and solar renewable generation projects, including nonregulated renewable energy and energy storage services to utilities, electric cooperatives, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers. This segment has 21 wind farms and 63 commercial solar farms with a capacity of 2,900 MW across 14 states. The company was formerly known as Duke Energy Holding Corp. and changed its name to Duke Energy Corporation in April 2005. Duke Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Xcel Energy Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages primarily in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil and refuse, and wind energy sources. It also purchases, transports, distributes, and sells natural gas. In addition, the company develops and leases natural gas pipelines, and storage and compression facilities; and invests in rental housing projects, as well as procures equipment for construction of renewable generation facilities. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin. Xcel Energy Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.