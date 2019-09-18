Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Shares Declined While Cullen Capital Management Has Lifted Its Position; Tiger Eye Capital Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN)

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 60.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 5,529 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The hedge fund held 14,632 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.71 million, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $900.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $1820.27. About 158,778 shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 29/03/2018 – Trump: Amazon Puts ‘Many Thousands of Retailers Out of Business’; 30/04/2018 – Walmart’s UK merger deal is a ‘protection program’ against Amazon, expert says; 03/04/2018 – A year later, the attack on Amazon coupled with the tense trade relationship with China has many of us asking, “Is this any way to grow the economy?”; 18/05/2018 – Zachary Goldfarb: SCOOP: Trump personally — and repeatedly — urged Postmaster General to double rates on Amazon…; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Web Services is looking at building a corporate training service; 13/03/2018 – CPSC: AMAZON CITES FIRE AND CHEMICAL BURN HAZARDS; 29/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon Reveal Gender Pay Gap of Their U.K. Workforces; 09/05/2018 – Packaged Facts: Amazon Continues Advance in U.S. Pet Market with New Private Label Pet Food Brand; 28/03/2018 – President Trump is “obsessed” about going after Amazon, a source said, according to Axios; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is making another stab at luring new customers to Whole Foods by making its prices more affordable. Soon Amazon Prime customers will get a 10% discount on sale items at Whole Foods

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) by 16.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc bought 6,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 44,110 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.89 million, up from 37,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $94.08. About 92,450 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 09/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Amendment to Eliminate Supermajority Requirements Wasn’t Approved at Annual Meeting; 18/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 2 NUCLEAR REACTOR CUT TO 85% FROM 100%: NRC; 19/04/2018 – RTO Insider: @DukeEnergy said last week that it will pass $38 million in savings it will realize from the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 16/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK ENERGY; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline appli

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.56B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Muenchener Ruechversicherungs (MURGF) by 2,912 shares to 18,500 shares, valued at $4.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lukoil Pjsc (Adr) by 8,250 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,850 shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes.

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45B and $480.19M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 1,570 shares to 24,592 shares, valued at $11.90 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO) by 63,721 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,220 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).