Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Shareholder Symons Capital Management Has Decreased Holding as Stock Declined; Carmax (KMX) Shareholder Nexus Investment Management Boosted Holding

Symons Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) by 3.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symons Capital Management Inc sold 4,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 129,339 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.64M, down from 133,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $93.76. About 2.58 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 02/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY WILL RETIRE CRYSTAL RIVER COAL-FIRED UNITS 1, 2; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Closing Will Result in $1.58B of Net Proceeds; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy Sees FY Adj EPS $4.55-Adj EPS $4.85; 10/05/2018 – DUKE HAS $2B EQUITY ISSUE TARGET IN 2018; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 01/05/2018 – Duke Energy named one of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 02/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida nears completion of state-of-the-art natural gas plant

Nexus Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 4.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nexus Investment Management Inc bought 14,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 337,350 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.55M, up from 323,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $86. About 967,479 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q ADJ EPS 77C, EST. 87C; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis Advsrs LP stated it has 101,926 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Dsam (London) Ltd holds 3,350 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Zeke Capital Advsrs Limited invested in 0.03% or 4,086 shares. Dynamic Mgmt Limited reported 2.57% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Royal London Asset Mngmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 74,473 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.28% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Synovus Corporation stated it has 108 shares. Public Sector Pension Board has 0.01% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 249,734 shares. California-based Ipg Investment Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 8,897 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 8,171 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Harris Associate LP reported 378,836 shares stake. Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 1.07% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stanley accumulated 19,278 shares. Fca Corp Tx stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Van Eck Assocs owns 70,412 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ing Groep Nv has 0.12% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 61,360 shares. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd reported 12,096 shares stake. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested in 0% or 828 shares. Eagle Ridge Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% or 2,559 shares in its portfolio. Intersect Cap Limited Com reported 0.09% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Fayez Sarofim & owns 24,911 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Qci Asset New York holds 1.4% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 158,513 shares. 3,683 were reported by Monetary Mngmt Gp. Vestor Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Associated Banc invested in 3,295 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Retail Bank Of Nova Scotia Trust invested in 3,200 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp stated it has 0.2% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).