Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) Market Valuation Declined While Highstreet Asset Management Has Lowered by $372,600 Its Holding; Js Capital Management Has Trimmed Position in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by $10.58 Million

Js Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Js Capital Management Llc analyzed 95,308 shares as the company's stock rose 4.86% . The hedge fund held 400,085 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.42M, down from 495,393 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Js Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $248.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $137.99. About 905,688 shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Highstreet Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp. (DUK) by 10.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highstreet Asset Management Inc analyzed 4,140 shares as the company's stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 37,033 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.33 million, down from 41,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.42 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.99. About 169,034 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cobblestone Advsrs Llc Ny holds 2,665 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Assets Inv Ltd has 0.24% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky reported 72,946 shares. First Bancshares Of Omaha reported 0.33% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Private Ocean Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Monetary Grp Inc holds 0.13% or 3,683 shares. Texas Yale Cap Corporation invested in 0.09% or 25,606 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc has 0.09% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Schmidt P J Investment Mgmt Incorporated reported 24,766 shares. 97,055 were reported by Mutual Of America Cap Management Lc. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.12% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Cincinnati Finance invested in 1.13% or 310,000 shares. Altavista Wealth invested 0.52% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Peoples Financial Ser Corporation stated it has 0.6% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Brinker Cap accumulated 40,453 shares.

Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK)

Highstreet Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.75 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fortinet Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4,086 shares to 9,489 shares, valued at $797,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Lp (NYSE:BIP) by 96,470 shares in the quarter, for a total of 463,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Marathon Oil Corp. (NYSE:MRO).