Duke Energy Com (DUK) Shareholder Argi Investment Services Decreased Holding; Cypress Funds Increased Its Netflix (NFLX) Position by $7.34 Million

Argi Investment Services Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp Com (DUK) by 39.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc sold 13,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 20,010 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 33,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $69.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $95.1. About 405,919 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 29/03/2018 – Duke Energy using North Carolina-based renewable natural gas in first-of-its-kind project; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 25/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Duke Energy Florida Project Finance, LLC; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy to deliver $38 million in tax savings to Ohio and Kentucky customers; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation; 27/04/2018 – Duke Energy Florida recognized as Tree Line USA utility for 12th consecutive year; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 15/03/2018 – Duke Energy funding N.C. wood stove changeout program to improve air quality; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president

Cypress Funds Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 44.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Funds Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 65,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.88 million, up from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Funds Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $2.48 during the last trading session, reaching $267.1. About 2.83 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – The plot behind MoviePass parent’s bad review; 20/04/2018 – Funko Awarded 2018 Best Documentary Feature Film from San Diego Film Awards; 08/03/2018 – Michael D. Shear: EXCLUSIVE: Former President Obama is in talks with Netflix to produce shows for the streaming service that; 13/04/2018 – Comcast to Include Netflix Subscriptions in Its Cable Packages; 21/03/2018 – Narcos producer shows ‘mechanism’ of Brazil corruption in new series; 09/04/2018 – InMyCommunity: Pet symmetry: the Aussie animals binging on Netflix; 13/04/2018 – Comcast will add Netflix to cable bundles in U.S; 17/05/2018 – Vivendi under pressure to float music ‘jewel’ to offset Italian problems; 12/04/2018 – Netflix faces legal action on ‘rigged’ bonuses; 10/04/2018 – Danger, Will Robinson! ‘Lost in Space’ finds new life on Netflix

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arbor Investment Advsrs has 11,084 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Coastline Tru has 3,905 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Exane Derivatives invested 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Moreover, Park National Corp Oh has 0.2% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 41,810 shares. First Republic Invest Mngmt, a California-based fund reported 291,193 shares. The New York-based Nbt Comml Bank N A Ny has invested 0.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). 14,733 were reported by Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan. Miller Howard New York has 21,854 shares. Cypress Group, a Florida-based fund reported 33,373 shares. California-based Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.07% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Old Point Trust Financial N A holds 0.12% or 2,739 shares. Sandy Spring Financial Bank accumulated 8,511 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag reported 3.80M shares. Clark Cap Management Group holds 4,142 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Lodestar Investment Counsel Lc Il reported 2,783 shares.

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 EPS, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26B for 13.74 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “This High-Yield Utility Continues to Pour Money Into Renewables – The Motley Fool” on September 21, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Duke Energy to accelerate coal-plant closings, target ‘net zero’ carbon emissions by 2050 – Charlotte Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Hurricane Dorian begins to impact NC; Duke Energy warns hundreds of thousands could lose power – Triangle Business Journal” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Etf Shs (VOO) by 6,749 shares to 52,977 shares, valued at $14.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust Usa Momentum Fct Etf (MTUM) by 39,671 shares in the quarter, for a total of 656,735 shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd Tr S&P500 Eql Wgt Etf (RSP).

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Stocks Investors Hate to Love – Investorplace.com” on September 26, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Thinking of Buying Netflix Stock? Here’s What You Need to Know – The Motley Fool” published on September 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Amazon and Roku Are Battling for Supremacy in Europe – Nasdaq” on September 15, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Netflix Shares Crashed More Than 11% Today – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Is Quibi the New Netflix? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Cypress Funds Llc, which manages about $356.95M and $635.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (Call) (NYSE:BA) by 103,000 shares to 86,000 shares, valued at $31.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Girard Prtn Ltd holds 0.26% or 3,955 shares. Patten And Patten Inc Tn holds 0.08% or 1,932 shares in its portfolio. Howe Rusling invested in 0.02% or 372 shares. Nippon Life Investors Americas holds 1.67% or 60,020 shares. Quantitative Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 1.68% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) or 117,598 shares. Zevenbergen Cap Invests Ltd Liability Company holds 5.92% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 492,013 shares. Gradient Invs Lc holds 0.11% or 6,066 shares. Fragasso invested in 0.09% or 1,258 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 84,318 shares or 0.48% of its portfolio. Paradigm Fincl Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 7,389 shares or 1% of the stock. Moreover, Advisory Research has 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 990 shares. Ctc Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Capstone Financial Advsr owns 664 shares. Royal Bancorp Of Canada holds 881,863 shares. 141 were accumulated by Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc.