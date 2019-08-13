Duke Energy Com (DUK) Position Maintained by Argi Investment Services Llc; Marriott Intl New (MAR) Holder Veritable LP Trimmed Holding

Veritable Lp decreased its stake in Marriott Intl Inc New (MAR) by 75.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Veritable Lp sold 35,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.14% . The institutional investor held 11,339 shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42 million, down from 46,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Veritable Lp who had been investing in Marriott Intl Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.62B market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $132.44. About 310,357 shares traded. Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) has risen 10.44% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MAR News: 25/05/2018 – Marriott International Presenting at Conference Jun 13; 02/05/2018 – Marriott International Debuts Eco-conscious Element Brand in the Middle East with the Opening of Element Me’aisam in the United; 05/04/2018 – Marriott Rewards And Starwood Preferred Guest Give Members More Points Earning Opportunities With New Promotions; 09/04/2018 – Scarlett Hotel Group Acquires Third Marriott, the 113-Room Fairfield Inn & Suites Downtown Omaha; 20/03/2018 – SVbizjournal: Exclusive: Marriott hotel opens next door to #Facebook’s Menlo Park headquarters; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT – FOR CARIBBEAN AND LATIN AMERICAN REGION, REVPAR GROWTH SHOULD SLOW A BIT; 02/04/2018 – Commonwealth Hotels Acquire Two Additional Marriott Brand Hotels; 13/04/2018 – lndy500 Car Racer JR Hildebrand is a Brand Ambassador for XYO Network; 24/05/2018 – Marriott International: Certain Fiji Assets Sold for About $131 Million; 09/05/2018 – MARRIOTT TO EXTEND HOMESHARING IF LONDON PILOT GOES WELL: CEO

Argi Investment Services Llc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp Com (DUK) by 70.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Argi Investment Services Llc bought 13,682 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 33,100 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 19,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Argi Investment Services Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $89.11. About 343,040 shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 16/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY’S $62M SOLAR REBATE PROGRAM APPROVED FOR NORTH CARO; 21/05/2018 – DUKE RAISES OCONEE 3 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy Picks Sites in Six Indiana Counties to Improve For Potential Industrial Development

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.65 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold MAR shares while 203 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 203.40 million shares or 10.02% less from 226.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intl Invsts reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc accumulated 3,393 shares. Mariner Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 150,322 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans owns 14,749 shares. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Ltd Llc invested 0.04% in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky invested in 0.04% or 28,770 shares. Cypress Capital Grp holds 0.14% or 5,455 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar stated it has 30,039 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 813 were accumulated by Guardian Life Insur Of America. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability holds 0% or 1,427 shares. Alphamark Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 1.57% invested in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) for 29,664 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com owns 1,941 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. 265,901 were reported by Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Co. Perkins Coie Trust Company holds 0.02% or 282 shares. Patten Patten Tn invested in 6,611 shares.

Veritable Lp, which manages about $12.94 billion and $4.98B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (NYSE:MMP) by 7,123 shares to 144,636 shares, valued at $8.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Plains All Amern Pipeline L (NYSE:PAA) by 16,652 shares in the quarter, for a total of 191,086 shares, and has risen its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX).

Argi Investment Services Llc, which manages about $991.47M and $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Trust Multifactor Intl Etf by 16,683 shares to 195,138 shares, valued at $5.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Ftse Dev Mkt Etf (VEA) by 126,973 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.91M shares, and cut its stake in Hp Incorporation Com.