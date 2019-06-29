Duke Energy Ce (DUK) Shareholder Hexavest Has Trimmed Holding by $15.38 Million; As Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) Stock Declined, Holder Akre Capital Management Trimmed Position by $1.27 Million

Akre Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (DHIL) by 13.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Akre Capital Management Llc sold 9,154 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.37% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 56,694 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.94 million, down from 65,848 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Akre Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Grou for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $495.28M market cap company. The stock increased 1.48% or $2.06 during the last trading session, reaching $141.72. About 13,755 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 23.72% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 26/03/2018 – Diamond Hill Short-Interest Ratio Rises 75% to 8 Days

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp Ce (DUK) by 34.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 170,939 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.13% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 328,099 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.53 million, down from 499,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp Ce for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $64.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $88.24. About 3.88M shares traded or 20.73% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 11.51% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments for customer services organization and Ohio-Kentucky state president; 11/05/2018 – DUKE CUTS CATAWBA 2 REACTOR TO 65% POWER FROM 100%: NRC; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL 5 SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBROOK; 16/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY TO SELL FIVE SMALL HYDROELECTRIC PLANTS TO NORTHBRO; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q EPS 88c; 26/04/2018 – Grange Insurance Names Damon Porter Chief Human Resources Officer; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 12/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280283 – DUKE ENERGY FIELD SERVICES PIPELINE ECTOR COUNTY

Akre Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.20B and $9.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 300,800 shares to 6.08M shares, valued at $424.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $418,040 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 7 investors sold DHIL shares while 22 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 1.84 million shares or 4.49% less from 1.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 826 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco owns 0% invested in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 6,219 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Principal Group has 1,599 shares. Fifth Third Bank & Trust holds 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) for 12 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 129,834 shares. Davenport And Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,415 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Group accumulated 161,359 shares or 0% of the stock. Legal General Gp Pcl accumulated 688 shares. Punch Invest Mngmt invested in 0.16% or 13,600 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon reported 0% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Pnc Fincl Svcs Group Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL). Gabelli Funds Lc accumulated 0.01% or 6,534 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 253,251 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 4,888 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 158,513 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Alethea Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.32% or 5,000 shares. Kentucky-based Argi Invest Svcs Lc has invested 0.17% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Bailard Inc holds 0.03% or 5,201 shares. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Verity Asset Mngmt owns 8,981 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Liability Com owns 380,548 shares or 1.31% of their US portfolio. Ledyard Commercial Bank has 0.67% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 56,233 shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 207,432 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Miller Howard has 21,386 shares. Willingdon Wealth Management stated it has 0.68% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Schnieders Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.08% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Benedict Advisors Incorporated has 1.21% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Manchester Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 2,358 shares. Welch Forbes Limited Liability Corp reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 78,821 shares to 1.12 million shares, valued at $55.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Welltower Inc Co L by 28,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 539,694 shares, and has risen its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD).