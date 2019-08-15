Duke Energy (Call) (DUK) Market Value Declined While Capital Fund Management Sa Lifted Position by $9.67 Million; As Nvidia (NVDA) Share Price Declined, Holder One Capital Management Has Boosted Holding

Capital Fund Management Sa increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp (Call) (DUK) by 44.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Fund Management Sa bought 107,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The hedge fund held 348,500 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.37 million, up from 241,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Fund Management Sa who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $88.81. About 3.44M shares traded or 20.45% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy makes executive appointments in finance organization; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 27/03/2018 – Charlotte BizJournal: Duke Energy’s revived `Green Source’ renewables program gives advocates the blues; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy Names Harry Sideris Chief Distribution Officer; 02/04/2018 – DUK SEES NEW CITRUS PLANT’S UNITS 1,2 START SERVICE IN SEPT,NOV; 16/04/2018 – DUKE’S CATAWBA 2 NUCLEAR RAISED TO 80% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 04/04/2018 – Cyberattack Bleeds Into Utility Space as Duke Sees Billing Delay; 07/05/2018 – Duke Energy helps South Carolina customers go solar with more than $50 million in rebates; 16/04/2018 – Duke Energy’s $62 million solar rebate program approved for North Carolina residential, business and nonprofit customers; 10/04/2018 – DUKE’S BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RAISED TO 57% POWER FROM 0%: NRC

One Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 23.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. One Capital Management Llc bought 3,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 16,000 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, up from 12,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. One Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.83% or $5.98 during the last trading session, reaching $150.07. About 10.50 million shares traded or 0.23% up from the average. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 27/03/2018 – Preferred Networks to Launch “MN-1b” Private Sector Supercomputer Adopting NVIDIA Tesla V100 32GB GPUs; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS; 16/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 27/03/2018 – Supermicro’s New Scale-Up Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Systems with 8 NVIDIA Tesla V100 with NVLink GPUs Delive; 10/04/2018 – Nvidia got an upgrade from Morgan Stanley; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – QTRLY OEM SALES INCLUDED $289 MILLION RELATED TO GPUS FOR CRYPTOCURRENCY MINING; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GAMING DEMAND REMAINS VERY HEALTHY; 26/03/2018 – Vexata and GPL Technologies to Exhibit Transformative Storage Solutions for Machine, Deep Learning and Al at the Nvidia GPU Technology Conference (GTC) 2018; 10/05/2018 – Nvidia’s Cloud Bill Comes Due — Heard on the Street

Capital Fund Management Sa, which manages about $3.92B and $11.18 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in State Street Corp (Put) (NYSE:STT) by 20,700 shares to 16,400 shares, valued at $1.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 8,280 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,920 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Trust (Call) (MDY).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Duke Energy Renewables announces the largest wind power project in its fleet – 350-MW Frontier Windpower II in Oklahoma – PRNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Duke Energy announces key leadership appointments – PRNewswire” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Higher base rates, rider revenues push Duke Energy to Q2 beat – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Defensive Stocks Standing Strong as Broader Stock Market Indexes Tank – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 07, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Activision, CVS, Disney, Kraft Heinz, Uber and More Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Mgmt, California-based fund reported 11,293 shares. 5,952 are owned by Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Liability Com. Old National Fincl Bank In reported 14,546 shares. 6,666 were reported by Farmers Trust. First Allied Advisory has 42,687 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Capital accumulated 87,404 shares or 1.3% of the stock. Birmingham Cap Management Al stated it has 45,103 shares. Chevy Chase Tru Holding reported 0.23% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Heritage Wealth Advsrs invested 0% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Parsec Finance Mngmt Inc reported 23,236 shares. Jnba Fincl Advsr reported 237 shares. Gradient Investments Ltd Company holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 6,986 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Veritable Ltd Partnership holds 23,909 shares. Engy Income Partners Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.16% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK).

One Capital Management Llc, which manages about $676.36 million and $562.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 6,541 shares to 69,290 shares, valued at $5.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHC) by 12,373 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,208 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV).

More notable recent NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on May 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Nvidia Q2 2020 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AMD, ASML among top semi decliners – Seeking Alpha” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nvidia (NVDA) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.