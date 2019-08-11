Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Upped Its Stake in Taubman Ctrs (TCO) as Share Value Declined; Yandex Nv (YNDX) Holder Advisors Asset Management Decreased Position by $344,794

Advisors Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Yandex Nv (YNDX) by 28.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Asset Management Inc sold 10,141 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.99% . The institutional investor held 25,242 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $867,000, down from 35,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Yandex Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $36.96. About 563,469 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 25/04/2018 – YANDEX 1Q REV. $464.0M; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 24/05/2018 – PROTEK PAO PRTK.MM AND YANDEX.MARKET SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP CATEGORY HEALTH ON NEW MARKETPLACE OF SBERBANK AND YANDEX; 29/05/2018 – Yandex also unveiled an online delivery platform similar to Amazon Prime; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 29/05/2018 – Yandex to Offer Smart Speaker to Compete With Amazon, Google; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX COMPLETED DEAL FOR YANDEX.MARKET JV; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) by 4092.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 462,476 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% . The institutional investor held 473,776 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.05M, up from 11,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Taubman Ctrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.55 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $41.7. About 645,934 shares traded or 26.72% up from the average. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 17/05/2018 – ISS Supports Activist’s Nomination for Taubman Centers Board; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS 1Q AFFO/SHR $1.04, EST. 75C; 22/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT- ISS & GLASS, LEWIS RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS OF TAUBMAN CENTERS SUPPORT ELECTION OF JONATHAN LITT TO BOARD; 08/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS URGES TCO END DUAL-CLASS VOTING SHR STRUCTURE; 18/05/2018 – ISS Again Supports Land & Buildings’ Case for Change at Taubman; 21/03/2018 Land & Buildings Issues Open Letter to Board of Taubman Centers; 22/05/2018 – Both Leading Proxy Advisory Firms Again Endorse Land & Buildings’ Case for Change at Taubman; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS REAFFIRMS YR AFFO/SHR FORECAST; 31/05/2018 – Taubman Centers Delays Shareholder Vote Count at the Annual Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Land & Buildings: Believes Urgent Action Needed to Change Status Quo at Taubman

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shell Midstream Pa by 104,000 shares to 430,625 shares, valued at $8.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 560,550 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Andeavor Logistics L.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $195,550 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold TCO shares while 61 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 56.61 million shares or 2.61% less from 58.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,684 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Ltd. Pnc Svcs Inc reported 37,232 shares. 9,503 were accumulated by Riverhead Management Ltd Company. 4,247 are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 114,200 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Ltd Partnership invested in 0.01% or 104,739 shares. Lasalle Investment Management Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.93% or 1.42M shares. South Dakota Council invested in 4,000 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 91,527 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 10,199 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.16% or 451,423 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 132,791 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Envestnet Asset Mgmt owns 90,811 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 67.86% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.28 per share. YNDX’s profit will be $153.64 million for 19.66 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.27 actual EPS reported by Yandex N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 74.07% EPS growth.

Advisors Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.50B and $5.62 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (NYSE:ITW) by 3,471 shares to 50,662 shares, valued at $7.27M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 13,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,704 shares, and has risen its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV).