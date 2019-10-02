Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Maintains Stake in Taubman Ctrs (TCO); Wetherby Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Holding by $334,152 as Share Value Declined

Wetherby Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 28.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wetherby Asset Management Inc sold 8,568 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 21,997 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $874,000, down from 30,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.30% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $32.7. About 12.09M shares traded or 11.43% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – REG-Schlumberger Limited 1st Quarter Results; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 01/05/2018 – MFS Research International Fund Adds EON, Cuts Schlumberger; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER: CRUDE-MARKET CRASH HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON COMPANY; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS NORTH SEA IS LEADING OFFSHORE REGION IN WORLD; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS AIMS TO EMERGE FROM CHAPTER 11 BANKRUPTCY AT END-JUNE, EARLY JULY VS PVS PLANS OF EARLY AUGUST; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS COMPANY NEEDS TO ADD PEOPLE AND INVESTMENTS; 18/05/2018 – 2018 Global Oilfield Services Market Procurement Intelligence Report – Rise in Demand for Energy is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 05/03/2018 YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 01/05/2018 – Schlumberger Presenting at Morgan Stanley Conference May 7

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Taubman Ctrs Inc (TCO) by 22.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 104,352 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.89% . The institutional investor held 578,128 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.61 million, up from 473,776 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Taubman Ctrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.25 during the last trading session, reaching $39.58. About 484,658 shares traded. Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) has declined 33.86% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TCO News: 27/04/2018 – Green Shoots for Retail at Taubman; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers 1Q EPS 30c; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers 1Q Net $34.6M; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SAYS ISS RECOMMENDS TAUBMAN SHAREHOLDERS VOTE FOR ELECTION OF JONATHAN LITT AT UPCOMING ANNUAL MEETING; 29/03/2018 – Neuberger Berman Real Estate Adds Taubman Centers; 26/04/2018 – Taubman Centers Sees FY18 FFO $3.56/Shr-FFO $3.70/Shr; 18/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS: ISS RECOMMENDS TAUBMAN HOLDERS VOTE LITT; 08/05/2018 – LAND & BUILDINGS SENDS LETTER TO TAUBMAN CENTERS HOLDERS; 15/05/2018 – Standard Life Aberdeen Buys 1.4% Position in Taubman Centers; 26/04/2018 – TAUBMAN CENTERS INC QTRLY AFFO SHR $1.04

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 13 investors sold TCO shares while 66 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 55.72 million shares or 1.58% less from 56.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 10,199 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability reported 18,330 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 18,100 shares. Vanguard stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO). Parametric Associate has 124,137 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Group reported 36,555 shares. Prelude Mgmt Lc holds 0.03% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) or 15,347 shares. Veritable LP has 0.01% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 12,071 shares. Green Street Investors Ltd Llc reported 52,300 shares stake. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 8,296 shares. Teachers Ins & Annuity Association Of America has 0.21% invested in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) for 42,709 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys owns 103,745 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Land And Buildings Mngmt Lc holds 11.27% in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) or 1.11M shares. Jefferies Group owns 23,347 shares. Oppenheimer Com Incorporated owns 7,443 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $7.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co (NYSE:AWK) by 79,000 shares to 933,186 shares, valued at $108.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Douglas Emmett Inc (NYSE:DEI) by 45,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.19 million shares, and cut its stake in Sap Se (NYSE:SAP).

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $195,550 activity.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.65 billion and $913.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4,594 shares to 25,316 shares, valued at $1.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 16,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Gci Liberty Inc.

