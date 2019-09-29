Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Holding in American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) Has Lowered as Share Value Rose; W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Lowered Its Stake in Paychex (PAYX) as Stock Value Rose

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co (AWK) by 7.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 79,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.17% . The institutional investor held 933,186 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $108.25 million, down from 1.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in American Wtr Wks Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $22.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $124.24. About 870,311 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 31.07% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 20/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – INCREASED ITS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND PAYMENT FROM 41.5 CENTS TO 45.5 CENTS PER SHARE; 13/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC – TOTAL VALUE OF PROPOSED TRANSACTION IS APPROXIMATELY $53.8 MLN; 29/05/2018 – Missouri American Water Announces Six Winners of Funding from Company’s Environmental Grants Program; 21/03/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS – INCREASE IN SIZE OF AWCC’S COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM TO MAXIMUM OF $2.1 BLN COMMERCIAL PAPER NOTES OUTSTANDING AT ANY ONE TIME; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER: AFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 07/05/2018 – American Water Group Lunch Scheduled By Eden Rock for May. 14; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works 1Q Rev $761M; 30/04/2018 – WEST VIRGINIA AMERICAN WATER FILES APPLICATION WITH PSC; 04/05/2018 – An American Water Polo Star Tries to Conquer Something New: Hungary; 24/05/2018 – As Temperatures Rise, Illinois American Water Encourages Wise Water Use

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 6,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 79,716 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.56M, down from 86,652 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $81.52. About 1.13M shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Service Revenue Up About 2%; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 02/05/2018 – Paychex Introduces Paychex Promise, an Innovative Solution to Help Growing Businesses; 03/04/2018 – Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Tightens Among Small Businesses in March; Wage Growth Holds St; 29/05/2018 – Small businesses should focus on trying to pay more in order to attract hard-to-find workers, according to Paychex CEO Martin Mucci; 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 20/03/2018 – Paychex Wins Stevie® Award for Customer Service; 26/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Wendy’s and Paychex; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.29 earnings per share, up 7.50% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.2 per share. AWK’s profit will be $233.04 million for 24.08 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual earnings per share reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 37.23% EPS growth.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $7.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vici Pptys Inc by 1.10M shares to 3.48M shares, valued at $76.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortis Inc (FRTSF) by 258,075 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.63M shares, and has risen its stake in Mid (NYSE:MAA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 195 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 146.26 million shares or 1.08% more from 144.69 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alphaone Investment Svcs Llc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Com holds 0.14% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 3,903 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Secs Holdings Limited invested in 0.17% or 430 shares. Massachusetts-based Crow Point has invested 3.73% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Amer Intl Group Inc Inc has invested 0.04% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Orrstown Financial Ser invested in 0.02% or 103 shares. Lederer And Assoc Investment Counsel Ca stated it has 20,055 shares or 2.14% of all its holdings. 266,856 were accumulated by State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System. Pggm Invs holds 0.23% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 402,976 shares. Neville Rodie Shaw Inc reported 0.03% stake. Ls Investment Advsr Ltd Co has 15,138 shares. Cap Limited Liability Company reported 200 shares stake. Osterweis Cap Management holds 1.86% or 226,649 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Limited Liability reported 0.03% stake. Metropolitan Life Insur New York holds 26,945 shares.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $444.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 13,059 shares to 130,955 shares, valued at $4.83M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.