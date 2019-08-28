Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Cut Ngl Energy Partner (NGL) Position By $1.19 Million; Toughbuilt Industries (TBLT) SI Increased By 7.67%

Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:TBLT) had an increase of 7.67% in short interest. TBLT’s SI was 566,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 7.67% from 526,500 shares previously. With 1.75M avg volume, 0 days are for Toughbuilt Industries Inc (NASDAQ:TBLT)’s short sellers to cover TBLT’s short positions. The stock increased 14.42% or $0.0523 during the last trading session, reaching $0.415. About 11.07M shares traded or 414.14% up from the average. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBLT) has 0.00% since August 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Ngl Energy Partner (NGL) stake by 20.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 85,000 shares as Ngl Energy Partner (NGL)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 330,000 shares with $4.63 million value, down from 415,000 last quarter. Ngl Energy Partner now has $1.59 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.57. About 638,392 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 07/05/2018 – NORTHERN OIL AND GAS INC – QTRLY TOTAL OIL, NATURAL GAS AND NGL SALES $78.8 MLN VS $48.8 MLN; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS: SALE OF REMAINING RETAIL PROPANE FOR $900M; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners 4Q EPS 71c; 16/03/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Does Not Expect Material Impact from FERC Ruling; 08/03/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS – CO AGREES TO USE PROCEEDS OF EACH SAWTOOTH DISPOSITION TO PAY DOWN EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS; 30/05/2018 – Superior Plus To Acquire NGL’s Retail Propane Business – Significantly Expanding Its U.S. Energy Distribution Platform; 24/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Announces Quarterly Cash Distribution; 07/05/2018 – SemGroup to Diversify White Cliffs Pipeline Service with NGL Capabilities; Signs Long-Term Contract with DCP Midstream; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners to Sell Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900M

Since June 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.13 million activity. KRIMBILL H MICHAEL also bought $763,122 worth of NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) on Friday, August 16.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Spirit Realty Capi stake by 479,420 shares to 937,300 valued at $37.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) stake by 142,390 shares and now owns 1.27 million shares. Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Invest Rech invested 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Advisory Alpha Lc accumulated 0% or 5,800 shares. 76,068 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd. Ameritas Inv Prtnrs Incorporated accumulated 18,500 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.04% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 20,131 shares. 18,000 were accumulated by Security Fincl Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia. Hightower Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 119,914 shares. Ing Groep Nv stated it has 0.06% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Nbw Cap Limited Liability Co owns 479,866 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) or 160,350 shares. 1.36M were reported by Morgan Stanley. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0% in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). Spirit Of America Corporation New York holds 0.31% or 151,508 shares in its portfolio. Gibraltar Capital Mgmt holds 0.24% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 17,080 shares. 20,500 were accumulated by Hightower Tru Serv Lta.

Among 2 analysts covering NGL ENERGY PARTNERS (NYSE:NGL), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. NGL ENERGY PARTNERS has $1700 highest and $1700 lowest target. $17’s average target is 35.24% above currents $12.57 stock price. NGL ENERGY PARTNERS had 3 analyst reports since May 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, August 12 by UBS.

Toughbuilt Industries, Inc. designs, makes, and distributes home improvement and construction products for the building industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.49 million. The firm offers tool pouches, tool rigs, tool belts and accessories, tools bags, totes, various storage solutions, and office organizers/bags for laptop/tablet/cellphones, etc.; and kneepads. It currently has negative earnings. It also provides sawhorse line, miter saw, table saw, and roller stands; and sawhorse/jobsite tables; and gloves, and other tool belts and pouches.

