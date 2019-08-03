Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Boosted Equity Residential (EQR) Position; TerraForm Power, Inc. (TERP) Had 4 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering TerraForm Power (NASDAQ:TERP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. TerraForm Power had 10 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 18, the company rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 18 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, March 18 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, March 18 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer given on Friday, March 15. See TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) latest ratings:

22/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

09/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

10/04/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Robert W. Baird Rating: Buy New Target: $13 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Buy New Target: $14 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $12 New Target: $13 Maintain

18/03/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Old Rating: Overweight New Rating: Overweight Old Target: $13 New Target: $14 Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Oppenheimer Rating: Buy New Target: $15 Maintain

23/02/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Equity Residential (EQR) stake by 36.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co acquired 210,690 shares as Equity Residential (EQR)’s stock rose 3.10%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 789,783 shares with $59.49M value, up from 579,093 last quarter. Equity Residential now has $29.85 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $80.48. About 1.54 million shares traded or 29.96% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 23.71% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 25/04/2018 – LONG ISLAND CITY SUPPLY NOT IMPACTING RENTS IN MANHATTAN: EQR; 26/03/2018 – Real Deal NY: Equity Residential sells UES rental building for north of $85M; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q REV. $633.0M, EST. $627.9M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 15/03/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 54C FROM 50.375C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQR INCOMING COO MICHAEL MANELIS SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Net $211.8M

TerraForm Power, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates clean power generation assets serving utility and commercial customers. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. As of June 30, 2017, its portfolio consisted of solar and wind projects located in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Chile with a combined nameplate capacity of 2,606.7 megawatts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as SunEdison Yieldco, Inc. and changed its name to TerraForm Power, Inc. in May 2014.

The stock increased 1.22% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.73. About 654,373 shares traded. TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) has risen 54.72% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 54.72% the S&P500. Some Historical TERP News: 09/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER 4Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – TerraForm Power Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER 4Q NET OPER REV. $135.5M; 01/05/2018 – TERP 1Q EPS 20C EX-IMPACT OF OUTAGES RELATED TO RALEIGH; 02/05/2018 – TERRAFORM STILL CONSIDERING REPOWERING WIND FARMS IN NY, HAWAII; 11/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q WITH U.S. SEC; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC – ADJ REV FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $148 MLN VS $140 MLN FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2016; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC – REV FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $136 MLN VS $135 FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2016 – SEC FILING; 08/03/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER INC – NET LOSS PER SHARE FOR 3 MONTHS ENDED DEC 31, 2017 WAS $1.02; 29/05/2018 – TERRAFORM POWER REGISTERS $600M SHRS SHELF FOR HLDRS

More notable recent TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Top Stocks With High Dividend Yields – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TerraForm Power to Acquire Large-Scale U.S. Distributed Generation Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Top Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Nasdaq” on July 06, 2019. More interesting news about TerraForm Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “2 Stocks You Can Buy and Hold Forever – Nasdaq” published on July 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Brookfield Asset Management vs. TerraForm Power – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Equity Residential had 8 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 27. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital.

More notable recent Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Equity Residential Q2 beats; raises year guidance – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Equity Residential (EQR) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Equity Residential’s Urban Millennial Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Equity Residential’s (NYSE:EQR) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 10 sales for $6.71 million activity. The insider Manelis Michael L sold $49,393. GEORGE ALAN W sold 25,000 shares worth $1.84 million. Shares for $34,301 were sold by Fenster Scott on Tuesday, February 5. NEITHERCUT DAVID J sold $3.68M worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) on Friday, February 8. Shares for $22,747 were sold by Sorenson Christa L. $99,725 worth of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was sold by Altshuler Barry. Kaufman Ian had sold 932 shares worth $67,302 on Tuesday, February 5.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Paramount Group Inc stake by 1.14 million shares to 1.57 million valued at $22.22 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dte Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) stake by 138,980 shares and now owns 1.06M shares. Nextera Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) was reduced too.