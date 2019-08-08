Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Increased Its Stake in American Tower (AMT) as Stock Price Rose; Tempur Sealy Intl (TPX) Share Value Rose While Van Berkom & Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc (TPX) by 7.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 92,068 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.04% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $65.77M, down from 1.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc who had been investing in Tempur Sealy Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 273,801 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 64.82% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 64.82% the S&P500. Some Historical TPX News: 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $450.0M TO $500M, EST. $465.4M; 14/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Penn National Gaming, Hortonworks, Tempur Sealy International, Macquarie I; 20/03/2018 S&PGR Affirms Tempur Sealy Intl Rtg, Otlk Remains Negative; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY AGREED TO NOMINATE H PARTNERS PARTNER RUCHIM TO BD; 03/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 47C; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $450M-$500M; 03/05/2018 – Tempur Sealy Reaffirms Fincl Guidance for 2018; 26/03/2018 – Tempur Sealy Enters Into Agreement With H Partners Group Agreeing to Nominate Arik Ruchim to Board; 09/05/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY HOLDER H PARTNERS RAISES STAKE TO 14.72%; 26/03/2018 – TEMPUR SEALY IN LETTER WITH DIRECTOR NABI, H PARTNERS

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in American Tower Corp (AMT) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 89,020 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.70% . The institutional investor held 387,230 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.31 million, up from 298,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in American Tower Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.38B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $3.42 during the last trading session, reaching $220.85. About 582,208 shares traded. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 48.28% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold TPX shares while 53 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 55.87 million shares or 11.41% less from 63.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Retirement System Of Alabama owns 0.02% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) for 59,748 shares. Federated Investors Pa has 14,572 shares. Gp One Trading Lp reported 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Co invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Blackrock holds 4.09 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Weiss Multi stated it has 0.06% in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Centerbridge Prns LP invested 18.74% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Td Asset invested in 0% or 47,578 shares. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System has 0.01% invested in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Gemmer Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company has 144 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada holds 12,005 shares. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc) owns 4,912 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Comm Mn has invested 0% of its portfolio in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX). Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership accumulated 0% or 19,838 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership owns 175,556 shares.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc, which manages about $3.36B and $3.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dxp Enterprises Inc New (NASDAQ:DXPE) by 41,901 shares to 1.14M shares, valued at $44.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 1.05M shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.19M shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Inds Inc (NYSE:THO).

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $1.10 earnings per share, up 7.84% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.02 per share. TPX’s profit will be $60.21 million for 17.91 P/E if the $1.10 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.79 actual earnings per share reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.24% EPS growth.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Homes 4 R (NYSE:AMH) by 351,780 shares to 2.38 million shares, valued at $54.03M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vornado Rlty Tr (NYSE:VNO) by 209,180 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 265,659 shares, and cut its stake in American Wtr Wks Co (NYSE:AWK).