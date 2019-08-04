Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Cut Alliant Energy (LNT) Position by $8.32 Million; Swiss National Bank Has Increased Its Verisign (VRSN) Stake by $1.79 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Alliant Energy Corp (LNT) by 7.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 177,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.90% . The institutional investor held 2.24M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $105.54M, down from 2.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Alliant Energy Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $50.13. About 985,160 shares traded. Alliant Energy Corporation (NYSE:LNT) has risen 17.09% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical LNT News: 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALLIANT HOLDINGS INTERMEDIATE, OUTLOOK STABLE; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP – ALLIANT ENERGY’S WISCONSIN ENERGY COMPANY FILED PLANS WITH PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OF WISCONSIN TO BUILD WIND PROJECT; 23/05/2018 – Sports and Entertainment Insurance Specialist Joe Charles Joins Alliant; 06/03/2018 – Arrival of Kevin Collins and Steve Sack Adds Strength to Alliant’s Absence, Disability, and Life (ADL) Consulting Practice; 30/05/2018 – ALLIANT IN PACT W/INVENERGY TO BUY PROJECT AFTER IT’S COMPLETED; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Alliant Energy May Benefit, Industry Best in 22.5 Yrs; 10/04/2018 – ALLIANT ENERGY CORP LNT.N – CO’S IOWA CUSTOMERS WILL SEE SAVINGS THIS SUMMER AND INTO FUTURE THROUGH LOWER FEDERAL TAXES; 17/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES OUTLOOK OF ALLIANT, INTERSTATE POWER & LIGHT, &; 03/05/2018 – ALLIANT BUYS 50 YEARS OF REGIONAL KNOWLEDGE IN ENGEL AGENCY,; 02/05/2018 – Alliant Energy Reaffirms 2018 Earnings Guidance

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 2.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 9,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.56% . The institutional investor held 485,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.10M, up from 475,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.33 during the last trading session, reaching $209.47. About 377,743 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 45.15% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.15% the S&P500.

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 54,600 shares to 386,500 shares, valued at $4.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Noah Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NOAH) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 16,624 shares, and cut its stake in Brookfield Property Reit Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.27, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 26 investors sold LNT shares while 136 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 176.97 million shares or 0.96% more from 175.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fincl Architects has invested 0.11% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). 1,500 are held by Field & Main Bankshares. Moreover, North Star Investment Mgmt Corporation has 0.03% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 5,787 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 3.00M shares. Glenmede Tru Na has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Grace & White Inc New York accumulated 84,034 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.12% or 141,171 shares in its portfolio. Fin holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT) for 496 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement Sys has 0.09% invested in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Commonwealth National Bank Of invested 1.55% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 43,036 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado owns 35,688 shares. Blair William And Company Il has invested 0% in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). World Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT). First Merchants Corp reported 107,814 shares.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $6.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 89,020 shares to 387,230 shares, valued at $76.31 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enterprise Prods (NYSE:EPD) by 10,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE).