Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Upped Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Position by $18.33 Million; Stock Value Rose; Markston International Has Increased Morgan Stanley (MS) Holding by $326,340; Shares Declined

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline (PBA) by 41.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co bought 509,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 1.73M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.54 million, up from 1.22M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.74B market cap company. It closed at $36.64 lastly. It is down 2.54% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering

Markston International Llc increased its stake in Morgan Stanley (MS) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Markston International Llc bought 7,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.33% . The institutional investor held 213,191 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, up from 205,421 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Markston International Llc who had been investing in Morgan Stanley for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.70B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $40.96. About 2.08M shares traded. Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) has declined 12.46% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.46% the S&P500. Some Historical MS News: 21/05/2018 – U.S. Equity Sales Drop 5.1% in 2018, Morgan Stanley Leads; 13/03/2018 – GREAT PORTLAND ESTATES PLC GPOR.L : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 660P FROM 620P; 26/04/2018 – LODHA DEVELOPERS LIMITED -IPO GLOBAL CO-ORDINATORS ARE KOTAK MAHINDRA CAPITAL, CLSA INDIA, JM FINANCIAL, MORGAN STANLEY INDIA; 22/03/2018 – MORGAN STANLEY CEO SEEKS QUICK MAJORITY CHINA JV STAKE: NIKKEI; 16/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Says a Shipping Revolution Has Oil Headed for $90; 28/03/2018 – RENASANT CORP – BARTOW MORGAN JR, CEO OF BRANDBANK, WILL JOIN RENASANT BANK’S BOARD; 02/04/2018 – EV Energy Partners files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy; 30/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley’s Gorman Says U.S.-China Relations ‘Symbiotic’ (Video); 08/03/2018 – Reality TV World: Exclusive: Morgan Ricke talks ‘Survivor: Ghost Island’ (Part 1); 18/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley executives tamp down enthusiasm on record profit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold MS shares while 290 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 1.38 billion shares or 2.79% less from 1.42 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lifeplan Grp Inc Inc owns 141 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Rbf Cap Ltd Co stated it has 800,000 shares. Advsrs Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Ltd reported 11,660 shares stake. 130,826 are owned by Brown Advisory. Gideon Capital Advsr holds 5,158 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Affinity Inv Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 179,384 shares. Oakworth Cap, a Alabama-based fund reported 1,600 shares. Rnc Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 522,895 shares or 1.54% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs has 0.09% invested in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Putnam Invests Ltd Company stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). First Hawaiian Bancshares accumulated 0.17% or 72,923 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As has invested 0% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Gp Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.03% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS). Howe Rusling reported 0.01% in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Markston International Llc, which manages about $1.63 billion and $853.27 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) by 4,595 shares to 129,102 shares, valued at $21.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Travelers Companies Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 5,950 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,900 shares, and cut its stake in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) by 97,000 shares to 3.74M shares, valued at $114.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Homes 4 R (NYSE:AMH) by 351,780 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.38 million shares, and cut its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP).