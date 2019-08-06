Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Lowered Its Orix (IX) Position by $306,010; Stock Rose; Lone Pine Capital Holds Position in Transdigm Group (TDG)

Lone Pine Capital Llc increased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) by 9.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lone Pine Capital Llc bought 138,733 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.64% . The hedge fund held 1.66M shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $754.19M, up from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lone Pine Capital Llc who had been investing in Transdigm Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.81B market cap company. The stock increased 13.36% or $61.65 during the last trading session, reaching $522.98. About 556,826 shares traded or 89.39% up from the average. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 32.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.65% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 01/05/2018 – TransDigm 2Q Adj EPS $3.79; 23/03/2018 – Rubber World: TransDigm acquires the Kirkhill elastomers business from Esterline Technologies; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Names Operating Chief as Next CEO; 15/03/2018 – Esterline Completes Sale of Kirkhill Elastomer Business; 15/05/2018 – Spo Advisory Buys New 1.7% Position in TransDigm; 24/04/2018 – TransDigm Completes Acquisition Of Extant Aerospace; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 Million of Senior Subordinated Notes; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Sees FY18 Ebitda $1.83B-$1.88B; 30/05/2018 – TransDigm CDS Widens 63 Bps, Most in 15 Months

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Orix Corp (IX) by 5.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 4,310 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.44% . The institutional investor held 74,552 shares of the diversified financial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.36 million, down from 78,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Orix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $69.76. About 21,488 shares traded. ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) has declined 16.17% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical IX News: 09/05/2018 – Orix Corp FY Rev Y2.86T Vs Y2.68T; 04/05/2018 – Germany’s DZ Bank to sell parts of DVB after muted interest for unit; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Orix 8591.T -2017/18 parent results; 16/04/2018 – MOODY’S RAISES ORIX RATING TO A3, OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – TABLE-Daikyo 8840.T -2017/18 group results; 19/04/2018 – TABLE-Orix Jreit 8954.T -6 MTH results; 04/05/2018 – GERMANY’S DZ BANK GETS MUTED BUYER INTEREST FOR TRANSPORTATION UNIT DVB; 11/04/2018 – NATIONAL FINANCE CO SAYS IN VIEW OF MERGER OF OMAN ORIX LEASING INTO CO, INITIAL QUARTERLY FINANCIAL RESULTS INCORPORATE FINANCIALS OF MERGED ENTITY EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 14/05/2018 – Stina Resources Ltd. Changes Name to CellCube Energy Storage Systems Inc; 30/03/2018 – S&PGR: ORIX Life Rtgs Affmd, Then Withdrawn At Co.’s Request

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $6.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) by 509,060 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $63.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 14,100 shares in the quarter, for a total of 100,525 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortis Inc (FRTSF).

More notable recent ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “KBRA Upgrades Avolon Senior Unsecured Notes To BBB+ – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Wsj.com with their article: “Mutual Funds & ETFs – Wall Street Journal” published on January 28, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “ORIX Acquires 30% Stake in Avolon with an Enterprise Value of US$23.7BN – Business Wire” on November 05, 2018. More interesting news about ORIX Corporation (NYSE:IX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Red Mortgage Capital, Related Companies and Texas Housing Foundation Close $22 Million Rural Affordable Portfolio – Business Wire” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Avolon Orders 140 CFM LEAP-1A Engines to Power 70 A320neo Family Aircraft – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 82 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp has invested 0.01% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Us Fincl Bank De owns 131,182 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Creative Planning owns 1,913 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Limited Ca has 0.31% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 2,875 shares. Ferguson Wellman Mgmt Inc accumulated 530 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Castleark Mngmt Lc reported 870 shares. Axa reported 0.03% stake. Synovus Corp invested in 41 shares. Legal & General Group Inc Public Limited invested 0.07% in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Meritage Grp Lp stated it has 677,387 shares. British Columbia Investment Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. Chevy Chase Trust reported 0.08% stake. Checchi Advisers Limited Liability owns 975 shares. Nordea Invest reported 16,554 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 selling transactions for $9.71 million activity. Another trade for 2,564 shares valued at $1.09M was sold by Graff Michael. Wynne Sarah bought $4,319 worth of stock.