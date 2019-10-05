Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Has Decreased Its Holding in Simon Ppty (SPG) by $11.03 Million as Stock Value Declined; Sirios Capital Management LP Continues to Hold Position in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP)

Sirios Capital Management LP increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 6.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sirios Capital Management LP bought 10,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.65% . The hedge fund held 176,552 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.41 million, up from 166,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sirios Capital Management LP who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.87% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $111. About 1.22 million shares traded or 27.39% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 30/04/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC – SUBSIDIARY HAS FILED A PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT AGAINST CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES INC

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Simon Ppty Inc (SPG) by 14.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 69,350 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.75% . The institutional investor held 409,160 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $65.37M, down from 478,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Simon Ppty Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $148. About 1.99 million shares traded or 27.64% up from the average. Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) has declined 5.62% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SPG News: 27/04/2018 – Simon Property 1Q FFO $2.87/Shr; 10/04/2018 – PRAKASH CONSTROWELL -ACQUISITION OF SPG MULTITRADE COULD NOT HAPPEN AS TERMS AND CONDITIONS OF ACQUISITION WERE NOT MET WITHIN TIMEFRAME; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Says Juster to Retire at Year End; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL STARTS; CEO DAVID SIMON SPEAKS; 20/03/2018 – Simon Property Group Announces Retirement Of Andrew Juster; 16/05/2018 – Simon Transforms Global Retail With A $4.0B Investment To Create Experiential Destinations Of The Future; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP INC SPG.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $12.00 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 15/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Nine and Downgrades Two Classes of JPMCC 2013-LC11; 20/03/2018 – Deason’s call for Xerox to waive advance notice bylaw has precedent; 27/04/2018 – SIMON PROPERTY GROUP CALL ENDS

Analysts await Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.05 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $3.05 per share. SPG’s profit will be $950.10M for 12.13 P/E if the $3.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.99 actual earnings per share reported by Simon Property Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.01% EPS growth.

More notable recent Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stag Industrial: A Sound Choice For Income – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Loan backed by Philadelphia Mills extended – Philadelphia Business Journal” published on September 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Simon Property Group Is A Wonderful Company – Seeking Alpha” on October 03, 2019. More interesting news about Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Simon Property Group Thriving Despite Retailers’ Troubles – The Motley Fool” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Simon Property Group: The Mercedes Benz Of Real Estate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24B and $7.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Gaslog Partners Lp (NYSE:GLOP) by 279,550 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $29.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 468,150 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.57 million shares, and has risen its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 54 investors sold SPG shares while 222 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 284.91 million shares or 0.35% less from 285.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 141,000 were accumulated by Teacher Retirement Of Texas. Fdx Advsr holds 0.06% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) or 8,802 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited has invested 0% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Hartford Investment invested in 0.2% or 44,158 shares. Winslow Asset Management owns 45,081 shares or 1.6% of their US portfolio. Tarbox Family Office invested in 0.01% or 119 shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc has invested 0.13% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Bridgecreek Invest Ltd has invested 0.89% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability stated it has 0.01% in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Pnc Fincl Group holds 0.03% or 181,039 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 98,605 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Lc accumulated 44,067 shares. State Bank Of Hawaii reported 1,790 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG). Whittier Tru Communication reported 1,580 shares.

Sirios Capital Management L P, which manages about $2.06B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 55,322 shares to 187,376 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Suntrust Bks Inc (NYSE:STI) by 94,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.22M shares, and cut its stake in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX).

More notable recent Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Check Point Receives Highest Security Effectiveness Score In Second NSS Labs Breach Prevention Systems Test – GlobeNewswire” on August 07, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Check Point Launches Industry-leading Partner Program to Accelerate Sales and Reward Partners for Client Engagement – GlobeNewswire” published on February 18, 2019, Fool.com published: “The 10 Biggest Cybersecurity Stocks – The Motley Fool” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Check Point’s 2019 Cloud Security Report Identifies Range of Enterprise Security Challenges in Public Clouds – GlobeNewswire” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Check Point’s Market Share Is Slipping – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 11, 2018.