Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Boosted By $1.71 Million Its Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Position; Shorts at WANDERPORT CORPORATION (WDRP) Raised By 80.5%

WANDERPORT CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:WDRP) had an increase of 80.5% in short interest. WDRP’s SI was 36,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 80.5% from 20,000 shares previously. The stock increased 57.02% or $0.0027 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0074. About 338,025 shares traded. Wanderport Corporation (OTCMKTS:WDRP) has 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Marathon Petroleum (MPC) stake by 26.18% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co acquired 31,000 shares as Marathon Petroleum (MPC)’s stock declined 5.94%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 149,425 shares with $8.35M value, up from 118,425 last quarter. Marathon Petroleum now has $41.09B valuation. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $62.42. About 12.84 million shares traded or 109.57% up from the average. Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) has declined 30.81% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MPC News: 16/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships Access Event Set By DNB Markets for Apr. 18; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT ADDED UTX, WYNN, PAGS, EA, MPC IN 1Q: 13F; 24/05/2018 – S.AFRICA’S CBANK STATEMENT: MPC STILL ASSESSES MONETARY POLICY STANCE AS ACCOMMODATIVE; 25/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum Corp. announces dividend; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Polish MPC to discuss future potential unconventional tools to support economy – rate-setter; 18/04/2018 – MPC Container Ships at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By DNB Bank; 19/04/2018 – RBI’S ACHARIA: INFLATION MAY REMAIN ABOVE MPC AIM OF 4%; 30/04/2018 – MARATHON PETROLEUM 1Q CAPEX $748M; 12/03/2018 – MARATHON GALVESTON BAY REFINERY COMPLETES MULTI-UNIT OVERHAUL; 04/04/2018 – NIGERIA MPC DECISION TO RETAIN POLICY RATE IS UNANIMOUS

Another recent and important Wanderport Corporation (OTCMKTS:WDRP) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “Wanderport Corporation Announces Alcohol Beverage Business Update OTC Markets:WDRP – GlobeNewswire” on October 11, 2018.

Wanderport Corporation distributes hemp based food, beverages, and consumer products. The company has market cap of $25,851. It offers food and beverage products, such as hemp coffees, energy shots, proteins, and seeds; and dietary supplements, and body and skin care products, as well as accessories, including hemp yoga mat slings and bags. It currently has negative earnings. The firm sells its products online through its hempnjuice.com Website.

More notable recent Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:MPC) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Big Marathon shareholders seek CEO ouster – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “This Energy Stock Could Have More Than 100% Upside – The Motley Fool” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Picks For September 26 – Benzinga” with publication date: September 26, 2019.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Cnx Midstream Partne stake by 100,000 shares to 110,000 valued at $1.55 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Eversource Energy stake by 149,900 shares and now owns 1.67 million shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Marathon Petroleum has $9000 highest and $6200 lowest target. $70.57’s average target is 13.06% above currents $62.42 stock price. Marathon Petroleum had 18 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, September 10 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 10 with “Strong Buy”. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Strong Buy” on Friday, August 2. The company was maintained on Thursday, May 9 by Raymond James. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy”. Cowen & Co downgraded it to “Market Perform” rating and $6500 target in Friday, May 10 report. Jefferies maintained it with “Buy” rating and $7500 target in Tuesday, September 3 report. The stock of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, September 25. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Morgan Stanley.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $601,750 activity. 12,500 shares valued at $601,750 were bought by ROHR JAMES E on Tuesday, June 11.