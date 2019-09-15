Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Lowered Fresenius Med Care (FMS) Position By $2.17 Million; Shorts at Teekay (TK) Raised By 11.4%

Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) had an increase of 11.4% in short interest. TK’s SI was 9.93M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 11.4% from 8.92M shares previously. With 720,300 avg volume, 14 days are for Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK)’s short sellers to cover TK’s short positions. The SI to Teekay Corporation’s float is 14.5%. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $4.46. About 414,923 shares traded. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has declined 34.58% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TK News: 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 23/03/2018 – Arctic Ocean ice near record low for winter, boost for shipping; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – EILEEN MERCIER RETIRED FROM HER POSITION AS AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR, MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, 2018; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N -ALAN SEMPLE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CHAIR OF AUDIT COMMITTEE; 05/04/2018 – Norway targets IMO to halve global shipping emissions by 2050; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $394 MLN VS $543.5 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Loss/Shr $0.21; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Adj Loss/Shr $0.19

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased Fresenius Med Care (FMS) stake by 61.26% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 55,571 shares as Fresenius Med Care (FMS)’s stock declined 16.58%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 35,141 shares with $1.38M value, down from 90,712 last quarter. Fresenius Med Care now has $21.05B valuation. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.76. About 110,779 shares traded. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) has declined 30.25% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FMS News: 25/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – WILL IMPLEMENT A SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME; 23/04/2018 – Fresenius Abandons $4.3 Billion Takeover Bid (Video); 12/04/2018 – FDA: Fresenius Medical Care Renal Therapies Group, LLC- Liberty Select Cycler (SW v.2.8.7), Material Number RTLR108343 Product; 12/04/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 206077 Company: FRESENIUS KABI USA; 23/04/2018 – FRESENIUS SE AKORN, SUES FRESENIUS FOR CONSUMMATION OF MERGER; 27/04/2018 – FRESENIUS ACCUSED OF CANCELLING AKORN DEAL OVER BUYER’S REMORSE; 12/04/2018 – Fresenius Kabi Announces New Approval and Immediate Availability of Daptomycin for Injection; 18/05/2018 – FRESENIUS CEO SEES AKORN CASE RESOLVED BY NEXT YEAR; 25/05/2018 – FRESENIUS MEDICAL WILL DO UP TO EU39M BUY-BACK; 23/04/2018 – Fresenius Medical Care 1Q Net Pft EUR279M

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) stake by 164,500 shares to 6.26 million valued at $88.19 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Mid (NYSE:MAA) stake by 92,525 shares and now owns 369,195 shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 earnings per share, down 14.49% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.69 per share. FMS’s profit will be $357.34M for 14.73 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.52 actual earnings per share reported by Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 13.46% EPS growth.

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. The company has market cap of $449.50 million. It operates shuttle tankers, floating storage and offloading units, HiLoad dynamic positioning units, and long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels, as well as offers offshore accommodation, storage, and support for maintenance and modification projects. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also operates floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units, as well as other vessels used to service its FPSO contracts; liquefied natural gas (LNG) and liquefied petroleum gas carriers; and conventional crude oil and product tankers.