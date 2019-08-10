Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Boosted Hlthcare Tr Of Amer (HTA) Holding; Shorts at DALRADA FINANCIAL CORPORATION (DFCO) Raised By 75%

DALRADA FINANCIAL CORPORATION (OTCMKTS:DFCO) had an increase of 75% in short interest. DFCO’s SI was 700 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 75% from 400 shares previously. The stock increased 10.29% or $0.0035 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0375. About 56,000 shares traded. Dalrada Financial Corporation (OTCMKTS:DFCO) has 0.00% since August 10, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co increased Hlthcare Tr Of Amer (HTA) stake by 1.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co acquired 22,550 shares as Hlthcare Tr Of Amer (HTA)’s stock declined 2.67%. The Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co holds 2.02 million shares with $57.86 million value, up from 2.00 million last quarter. Hlthcare Tr Of Amer now has $5.66B valuation. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $27.57. About 831,828 shares traded. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) has risen 0.22% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HTA News: 03/04/2018 – GRAEME HORSLEY TO RETIRE AS CHAIRMAN OF VITAL HEALTHCARE TRUST; 05/03/2018 Worldwide Healthcare Trust Plc: Net Asset Value(s); 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America Names Roberta B. Bowman to Board; 28/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Rings NYSE Closing Bell To Celebrate Five Years As A Publicly-Traded Company; 09/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Supports The 2018 “Success Starts With Hope Breakfast” For Boys Hope Girls Hope Of Arizona; 09/05/2018 – RHT HEALTH TRUST: INR144M CCD INTEREST UNPAID TO FORTIS HEALTH; 31/05/2018 – Singapore Bourse: Change In Rht Health Trust; 15/03/2018 – Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. Announces Appointment of Vicki U. Booth to the Company’s Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – FORTIS HEALTHCARE – BINDING BIDS SHALL HAVE PLAN FOR FUNDING OF RHT HEALTH TRUST ACQUISITION, HAVING LONG STOP DATE OF SEPTEMBER 30; 30/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE TRUST 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 41C, EST. 41C

Dalrada Financial Corporation provides financial, insurance, benefit, and business process outsourcing services and products to small and medium size companies in United States. The company has market cap of $3.96 million. The Company’s services include staffing, human resource administration, payroll processing, workers compensation insurance, business liability insurance, health insurance, employee benefits, 401 plans, deferred compensation, and financial management assistance, as well as systems and information technology consulting, and administrative services. It has a 2.88 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Imaging Technologies Corporation and changed its name to Dalrada Financial Corporation in April 2004.

Among 2 analysts covering Healthcare Trust (NYSE:HTA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Healthcare Trust had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 19 by SunTrust. The rating was upgraded by Capital One on Thursday, February 14 to “Buy”.