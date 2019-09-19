Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co Cut Bt Group Plc (BT) Stake by $2.20 Million; Share Value Declined; Cvs Health (CVS) Shareholder American Financial Group Has Increased Position by $2.70 Million

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co decreased its stake in Bt Group Plc (BT) by 61.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co sold 183,704 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.48% . The institutional investor held 113,245 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.45 million, down from 296,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co who had been investing in Bt Group Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.82 billion market cap company. It closed at $10.57 lastly. It is up 23.39% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BT News: 18/04/2018 – BT to merge public sector and wholesale units in latest restructuring; 05/05/2018 – Mark Kleinman: Exclusive: BT Group threatens Government with legal challenge over changes to civil service pension scheme that; 18/04/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – FORMS NEW BUSINESS UNIT BT ENTERPRISE; 25/05/2018 – BT Receives Openreach Investment Proposals -Bloomberg; 10/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC BT.L – DEFICIT WILL BE MET OVER A 13 YEAR PERIOD, MAINTAINING REMAINING PERIOD OF PREVIOUS PLAN; 19/03/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – AGREEMENT WITH CWU PROVIDES PAY CERTAINTY FOR BT AND ITS TEAM MEMBERS UNTIL APRIL 2020; 16/04/2018 – The Business Times: BT EXCLUSIVE:; 15/05/2018 – BT GROUP PLC – BT JOINS FORCES WITH EUROPOL TO BUILD A SAFER CYBER SPACE; 28/03/2018 – OFCOM- BT MUST MAKE ITS TELEGRAPH POLES AND UNDERGROUND TUNNELS OPEN TO RIVAL PROVIDERS; 10/05/2018 – ADRs End Slightly Higher; BT Group, Randgold and Novartis Trade Actively

American Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 38.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Financial Group Inc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 180,000 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.81M, up from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Financial Group Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $83.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $63.88. About 2.06M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 20/03/2018 – CVS Agreed to Buy Aetna Late Last Year; 06/03/2018 – Monster CVS Sale Tests IG Yields at Six-Year High: Markets Live; 16/04/2018 – WALGREENS, CVS ALSO CLIMB ON REPORT AMZN SHELVING DRUG PLAN; 07/03/2018 – CVS’s $40 Billion-Bond Sale Boosts Banks Underwriting Aetna Deal; 02/05/2018 – CVS Health Sees 2018 EPS $5.11-EPS $5.32; 06/03/2018 – CVS Issues $40B of Debt for Aetna Acquisition (Video); 06/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates Cvs’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Notes Baa1; Remains On Review For Downgrade; 19/04/2018 – CVS Pharmacy Launches First Campaign Featuring Unaltered Beauty Imagery; 19/03/2018 – CVS Health Launches Year Three of Be The First, Its $50 Million Initiative To Help Deliver a Tobacco-Free Generation; 11/04/2018 – CVS Health is introducing a system to provide customers with greater insight into drug costs and lesser expensive alternatives

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co, which manages about $9.24 billion and $7.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity (VEU) by 7,000 shares to 515,465 shares, valued at $26.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) by 45,790 shares in the quarter, for a total of 503,330 shares, and has risen its stake in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX).

More notable recent BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “BT Group: Why A Dividend Cut Is Completely Irrelevant To The Investment Thesis – Seeking Alpha” on September 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “BT Group maintains outlook as underlying earnings beat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019, Twst.com published: “BT Group plc: BT CONFIRMS DELISTING FROM NEW YORK STOCK EXCHANGE – The Wall Street Transcript” on September 13, 2019. More interesting news about BT Group plc (NYSE:BT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BT Group plc (BT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BT to boost capex, cut dividend – BofA – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Does CVS Health Corporation’s (NYSE:CVS) Share Price Indicate? – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KSF REMINDS CVS, GVA, IFF, PS INVESTORS of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuits – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Is Yielding 3.7% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “My Unpopular Opinion On CVS Health – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Washington Corp accumulated 400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. State Teachers Retirement reported 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 0.03% or 78,117 shares in its portfolio. Clean Yield Grp holds 57,729 shares or 1.14% of its portfolio. Ghp Inv Advsrs has invested 0.27% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Victory Mgmt invested in 307,862 shares. Rnc Capital Management Limited Company owns 805,927 shares or 3.05% of their US portfolio. Arrow Corporation stated it has 7,830 shares. Boys Arnold And accumulated 64,967 shares. Cohen Lawrence B stated it has 1.97% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Stearns Financial Svcs Group holds 0.09% or 8,656 shares in its portfolio. Balasa Dinverno And Foltz Lc reported 4,567 shares. Pro reported 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Whalerock Point Ptnrs Limited Liability owns 24,543 shares. Cutter And Brokerage, Missouri-based fund reported 8,552 shares.